Beyond The Gates recap (May 28, 2025): Martin confronts Bill while Dani reacts badly to the news of Hayley's pregnancy

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates was created by Michele Val Jean and aired for the first time on February 24, 2025. The show focuses on themes of family feuds, drama, scandals, romantic relationships, and business rivalries. Beyond the Gates is centered around the lives of the Dupree family members.

On May 28, 2025, an episode of Beyond The Gates, things got interesting in Fairmont Crest Estates. Martin Richardson confronted Bill Hamilton at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Tyrell had some ups and downs with Jessica, while Dani Dupree reacted in a bad way to the news of Hayley Lawson Hamilton and Bill's pregnancy.

Everything that happened on the May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 29, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Hayley told Chelsea Dupree Hamilton that after finding out about her pregnancy, Bill Hamilton has no chance of ever going back to Dani Dupree and reuniting. Chelsea had a fight with both Bill and Hayley and left the Fairmont Crest Country Club, telling both of them that she had no plans of making their relationship easier for them.

Bill and Hayley's dinner was further interrupted by Martin Richardson, who stormed into their room and demanded answers from Bill. He asked Bill about the details of the conversation that he had with Smitty, Martin's partner, but Bill countered differently.

He towered over Martin and did not take long to remind him that he owed him big time. He elucidated how he was the one who had taken care of Martin and fixed the big mess in his life, and took credit for it, and also reminded him that his favors were not free. Bill expected Martin to be indebted to him.

Hayley interrupted their conversation with the news of her pregnancy, which shocked Martin. He daydreamed about asking her to run away from Bill since he was a parasite, but ended up congratulating her and leaving the scene.

At Martin and Smitty's apartment, Tyrell and Jessica ended up kissing each other and discussing their current relationship. Tyrell seemed to get extremely insecure and paranoid and asked Jessica if the only reason why she was with him was because she took pity on him after everything that he endured with the bullying. He went so far as to assume that Jessica was with him as a prank.

Jessica did not react kindly to Tyrell's accusations and called him a toxic and insecure piece of trash, and ended up leaving the apartment. Meanwhile, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton shared the news of Hayley's pregnancy with her mother, Dani Dupree. Dani called their pregnancy a midlife crisis and said that there was nothing sadder than having to see an old lawyer and his trophy wife plan a baby.

After talking to her, Dani concluded that Hayley could have been lying about her pregnancy and had made up the news to try to make sure that Bill Hamilton is never able to leave her for somebody else. However, Chelsea grounded her mother to reality and said she was overthinking.

Meanwhile, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin had a romantic dinner at Orphey Gene's and tried to decide between trying to focus on their relationship and mending it.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

