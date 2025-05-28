Beyond the Gates: Complete list of comings in May 2025

May has been a busy month for Beyond the Gates, both on-screen and off. An actor has exited the show for good, while others have come in to shake things up even more at Fairmont Crest with their respective characters.

Pamela Curtis returned with some big plans, and a slew of new characters, including a mysterious casino dealer and another character connected to Martin Richardson, turned things upside down even more.

Not to mention, younger characters like Tyrell Richardson and Jessica became more prominent as their romance was faced with even more obstacles. As CBS’s May sweeps month came to an end, Beyond the Gates delivered numerous surprises in casting.

From relationship shakeups and underhanded backroom deals to secrets buried beneath layers that threaten to surface, here’s your complete listing of every journey, past and future, that impacted Beyond the Gates this May 2025.

Complete list of comings on Beyond the Gates in May 2025

Returns

1. Cady McClain as Pamela Curtis

Pamela returned to Fairmont Crest on May 16. Pamela is Dani Dupree’s best friend and new business partner. The duo was seen launching a modeling agency together.

2. Jaden Lucas Miller as Tyrell Richardson

Tyrell returned to Beyond the Gates on May 14. The current storylines explore his teenage romance with Jessica and his coping with the bullying he is facing from his classmates.

3. Camryn Jade as Jessica

Jessica returned as Tyrell's love interest on May 28. She was seen being supportive during his cyberbullying ordeal. Currently, their relationship is facing friction due to school pressure and jealousy.

4. Robert Christopher Riley as Dr. Carlton Fitzgerald

Dr.Carlton returned to Fairmont Crest in the first week of May to attend Ted Richardson’s and Nicole Richardson’s anniversary party. He also got caught up in a drama when he helped Eva escape from the closet after she was locked in by her mother.

Newbies

1. Adam Dunlap as Drake

Drake was introduced in the week of May 19 on Beyond the Gates as a casino dealer. As tensions escalate at Joey Armstrong’s casino, Drake’s presence hints at even more corruption within Fairmont Crest’s gambling underworld.

2. Jason Vendryes as Mystery Character

It was announced in April that Jason Vendryes is set to join the soap in a recurring role. However, the role has not been disclosed yet. We can expect him to debut in an episode later this week.

Recast

1. Keith D. Robinson replaces Maurice Johnson as Ted Richardson

Maurice Johnson also fairly quietly departed the soap; he was the first contact for viewers with Ted Richardson. A week later, Ted became a regular face among the powerful Dupree family, primarily as Nicole (Trisha Mann-Grant) counted upon him through political upheavals.

The character is replaced when Ted, out front, is celebrating his anniversary party with Nicole. Keith D. Robinson took over, bringing a bit more rough-around-the-edges juice into the character just as the tsunami of family scandal was about to hit the show. Johnson marks the first full recast across the board for Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

