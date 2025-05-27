What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (May 28, 2025)?

CBS Network's Beyond The Gates recently aired on the channel on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show focuses on the lives of the affluent Dupree family members who live inside the sprawling Fairmont Crest Estates. Beyond The Gates is centered around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, romantic relationships, and scandals.

Ad

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming May 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things are about to get interesting in Fairmont Crest Estates. Smitty's suspicions about Martin Richardson will grow, and Chelsea Hamilton will have some news for Dani Dupree. Meanwhile, Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin will reconsider their relationship.

What to expect from the May 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Smitty's suspicions regarding Martin Richardson keeping a secret from his friend and family members will only grow. Martin has been suffering from nightmares as a result of having to keep such an important piece of information. Yet he still had not decided to share the news with his partner, Smitty.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Recently, on the soap opera, Smitty tried multiple times to get him to open up to him, but to no avail. Martin's behavior had only gotten more secretive, which has frustrated Smitty to no end. In the upcoming episode of the show, Smitty might finally find the answers that he has been looking for for so long. Spoilers reveal he may end up finding a few other things along the way as well.

Ad

Spoilers also reveal that Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will have some important news to share with her mother, Dani Dupree. Chelsea has heard a few floating rumors around Fairmont Crest Estates from its residents. It was about Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton expecting their first child together. Chelsea will share this news with Dani, and Dani will be left shocked.

Dani will express to her daughter how she had no way to tell fantasy from reality anymore. In addition to these developments, Tyrell Richardson will experience a significant emotional spiral. He has been getting closer to Jessica at school, but he feels anxious about how to move forward.

Ad

Ad

In the coming episodes of the daily soap opera, Tyrell will suffer from having to deal with a lot of insecurities. The spoilers reveal that he might end up ruining their relationship before even giving it a chance to begin and blossom.

Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin's relationship had suffered a lot recently. Both of them had moved in together into an apartment, but that had made them realize each other's flaws. They have struggled to keep up with one another, and small things kept triggering them. They eventually reflected on the need to change a few things to make their relationship work.

Ad

Spoilers reveal that both of them will address the tension in their relationship and come to a final decision regarding how they want to move forward. They will recognize that it has become harder to hold onto the idea of how their relationship used to be. Ashley will admit how Derek's presence in her life has been calming and healthy for her.

Ad

Fans can watch and stream episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More