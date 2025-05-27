Beyond The Gates recap (May 27, 2025): Hayley shares that she is pregnant while Anita and Tracy have a heated conversation

CBS Network's Beyond the Gates was created by Michele Val Jean and aired for the first time on February 24, 2025. The show is centered around themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family feuds, and scandals. Beyond the Gates focuses on the lives of the Dupree family, considered to be Black royalty.

Ad

In the May 27, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, things got interesting in Fairmont Crest Estates. Katherine Kat Richardson confronted Tomas Navarro about his association with Eva Thomas, Anita Dupree, and Tracy's reunion took a different turn, and Hayley Lawson Hamilton had news for both Chelsea Hamilton and Bill Hamilton.

Everything that happened on the May 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 27, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Vernon Dupree went back to the Dupree mansion at Fairmont Crest Estates to find his wife Anita Dupree and her former bandmate Tracy having a heated conversation with each other. Anita kept trying to make Tracy understand why she had put her ambitions before her friendships and had left and broken up the band.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tracy disagreed with Anita and said that she had no real struggle in her life and everything was handed to her on a silver platter. Both women had a conflicted conversation about their past, but eventually Anita realized how her choosing to go solo had affected the band and Tracy and Sharon.

At one point, when their conversation got very heated, she offered to pay for Tracy's return ticket back home and said that she felt it would be better if she left. However, Tracy refused to leave until they had made things right and added that she was not entirely opposed to reuniting.

Ad

Anita seemed worried about how Sharon would react to the news and said she would never in a million years pick up her phone call. Tracy offered to be the peacemaker between the two and left. Anita admitted to Vernon that her past was tainted, and she had been an extremely selfish and horrible woman.

Ad

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Katherine Kat Richardson spent time with her cousin, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, at Uptown and discussed Eva Thomas's business around town. Chelsea admitted that Eva was here to stay at Fairmont Crest, and they had to make peace with that fact.

Tomas Navarro came up to their table and started talking to Kat. Kat made it clear to him that she did not trust Eva and had every right to hold on to her suspicions. Both of them reached a stalemate in their conversation and kissed each other.

Ad

Bill Hamilton and his wife, Hayley Lawson Hamilton, met to have a meal at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, and Hayley admitted that she was extremely tired of attending galas and parties and felt like she barely had any time with Bill lately. Bill offered her a drink, but she refused and shared that she was pregnant.

Ad

Bill admitted he felt like the happiest person in the world after hearing the news, but his daughter, Chelsea Hamilton, overheard the couple's conversation. She was not pleased and said that it was only a matter of time before both of them got more ostracized by the community.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More