Beyond The Gates recap (May 20, 2025): Leslie pins the blame on Eva, while Vernon and Anita meet with Tracy at the country club

CBS Network's newest soap opera, Beyond the Gates, aired first on February 24, 2025, and was created by Michele Val Jean. The show is set in the sprawling Fairmont Crest Estates and focuses on the lives of the affluent Dupree family. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, business rivalries, and scandals.

Ad

On May 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates revealed a lot of new drama brewing in Fairmont Crest Estates. Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree spent time at the Fairmont Crest Country Club waiting for Tracy, Ashley Morgan, and Derek Baldwin had fights regarding their relationship, and Tomas Navarro met Eva Thomas at Orphey Gene's and gave her some news about her mother, Leslie Thomas.

Everything that happened on the May 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the May 20, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree spent time anxiously waiting for Anita's former Articulettes bandmate, Tracy. Anita seemed to be extremely nervous to meet her after all these years, especially given that she had ended things on a sour note with her and their other bandmate, Sharon.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Anita had been ashamed of the way she had treated both of the girls and had wanted to make amends. Tracy arrived at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, and the three of them spent time discussing details about how their past had been. Tracy reminded Anita of how angry Sharon had been when Vernon had chosen Anita as his partner, and also when Anita had broken the band up to pursue her own solo music career.

Ad

Tracy agreed to stay over the night at the Dupree mansion. Ashley Morgan and Derek Baldwin had a difficult time with their relationship and got into repeated fights. She went over to Uptown and burst into tears in the arms of Andre Richardson and shared how difficult things had been lately for her.

Andre advised her to give Derek another chance since he seemed to be a good man, and Ashley went over to their apartment to speak with him. However, to her dismay, she saw that Derek had packed his things and gone.

Ad

Ad

At Orphey Gene's, Eva Thomas ran into Tomas Navarro, where Eva seemed to be nervous about whether Katherine Kat Richardson would approve of him spending time with her. Meanwhile, Tomas broke the news to her that Eva's mother, Leslie Thomas, had been going around trying to pin the blame for Laura's road accident on Eva. Leslie had been the one who had run Laura off the road because she wanted to secure a spot for Eva at the Richardson family house as an assistant.

Ad

Kat went over to the police station to meet with Jacob Hawthorne to discuss charges against Leslie, and told him that she was far more guilty than Eva was and did not have any motive to act. Leslie went over to the hospital to meet with Laura and tried to make her think that it could have potentially been Eva who had run her off the road.

While Laura listened intently, she also seemed to be extremely suspicious of Leslie, especially since she already knew what she had done to Ted and Nicole's marriage.

Ad

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More