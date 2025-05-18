Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 19 to May 23, 2025)

Beyond the Gates aired on the CBS Network for the first time on February 24, 2025, and is set in the fictional gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. The show was created by Michele Van Jean and focuses on the lives of the Dupree family members. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of family drama, scandals, feuds, romantic relationships, and business rivalries.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates. Doug McBride will find his wife, Vanessa McBride, spending time with Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner. Anita Dupree will reunite with Tracy, one of her old former bandmates from their girl band Articulette, while Leslie Thomas will try to frame her daughter for Laura's accident.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025

1) Doug McBride finds Vanessa McBride, his wife, having a meal with Joey Armstrong

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Vanessa McBride will meet with Joey Armstrong alone, and both will go out together for a meal at a diner. Both Vanessa and Joey had feelings for each other, which they had subtly hinted at, however, they were yet to act upon them.

Spoilers reveal that both of them would flirt with each other at the diner, however, Doug McBride will walk in on them. The plot suggests that Doug would go into the diner unknowingly and spot Vanessa, his wife, there with Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner who had threatened him previously.

2) Anita Dupree gets a blast from her past and meets Tracy, her former bandmate

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree will meet one of her former friends, Tracy, from her band called the Articulette, with whom they had performed together back in the day. Tracy will take Anita up on her offer to meet her for dinner and pay her a visit at Fairmont Crest Estates.

However, in addition to meeting her for dinner, Tracy will also try to flirt with Anita's husband, Vernon Dupree, who will be present. Anita will jokingly tell Tracy that one of the main rules of their former girl band was not flirting with your sister's love interest.

3) Leslie Thomas tries to frame her daughter Eva Thomas for Laura's accident on the road

In the upcoming week's episodes of the soap opera, Leslie Thomas will do her best to try to frame her daughter, Eva Thomas, for being the one responsible for Laura's car accident. In reality, Leslie was the one who had run Laura off the road in an attempt to try to secure a spot for Eva as the assistant in the Richardson home.

Recently, Leslie had been taken to the police station by Jacob Hawthorne, and in the coming episodes of Beyond The Gates, she will try to put the entire blame on Eva. Spoilers reveal that only Ted Richardson and Martin Richardson will be the two people who will stand by Eva.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

