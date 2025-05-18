Beyond the Gates weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Nicole is upset with all the lies, while Martin's decision has shocked Smitty

This past week on Beyond the Gates was filled with exciting moments and new entries. While Nicole is still reeling from Ted's secret being exposed, she may be in shock after discovering that her son is hiding something as well. Meanwhile, Leslie finds it difficult to maintain her friendship after pulling such a scandalous stunt. And although Martin's decision not to run for president might be a relief for Vernon, it has confused Smitty.

The daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates is the latest addition to the world of daytime television in America. Set in a fictional gated society just outside DC, the show centers on the Duprees, a wealthy African-American family among the town's elite. The plotline revolves around the themes of complex family dynamics, betrayal, infidelity, and much more.

Martin has decided to back down from the presidential race on Beyond the Gates

This past week has left Martin's fans in shock, as he has decided not to run for the presidency after all. In the previous episode, Vernon warned Martin about the serious background checks the government conducts on those aspiring to become President. He hinted at something from Martin's past that might come back to haunt him.

Following Ted's dramatic revelation, it became clear that secrets can ruin lives. He decided not to run for the position, as the secret that haunts him and even gives him nightmares could alter his existing family dynamics. On the other hand, he has chosen to let Eva be a part of his family; he invited her over to his place for pizza. Though Samantha was sure not to like her, Eva dazzled her by giving her a makeover.

Nicole is surrounded by liars on Beyond the Gates

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Nicole felt low after a week of being traumatized by the recently revealed secret. Andre came over to check on her and apologize for his role in keeping it secret. While they were talking, with Nicole expressing her anger, Dani walked in and asked Nicole not to be too hard on him.

Nicole was shocked, but she didn't act instantly. Instead, she kept her calm and politely bid Andre goodbye. Later, when she was alone with Dani, she confronted her about what was going on between her and Andre. However, Dani brushed it off with humor, looking Nicole straight in the eye and denying anything going on between the two, which was a lie.

Smitty is confused and wants answers on Beyond the Gates

Meanwhile, Martin's decision to back down from the presidential race has raised questions in Smitty's brain. In the past, Martin, with his family, always wanted to be presented as the ideal American family, as it aligned with his goals of becoming the first openly gay Black president. However, in recent events, he has decided otherwise.

Smitty visited his mother-in-law, Nicole, to discuss the matter, but she had no idea what was going on. Later, Smitty met Bill and asked him to reveal whatever he had been keeping a secret. Bill simply replied, Smitty, go ask dear husband himself.

Other developments on Beyond the Gates

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Ashley and Derek are having relationship troubles. The two are finding it difficult to live with each other and may soon decide to part ways. Lelie's friends confronted her for being the black sheep and for breaking up a happy couple. Kat confronted her father, Ted, for what he did. Upon hearing Ted's side of the story, Kat was convinced that her father was not the bad person that she thought.

Still, Kat is gathering evidence and speaking to Jason, a lawyer, to file a case against Dana Lelie and Eva for what they did. However, her evidence does not hold any weight and can not be used against them.

This week also marked Maurice Johnson's final episode, introducing the new Ted, now portrayed by Keith Robinson.

Interested viewers can watch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

