Beyond the Gates recap (May 16, 2025): Did Nicole really decide to sell her house?

The Beyond the Gates episode aired on Friday, May 16, 2025. Dani and Pamela visited Joey’s casino to scout models and raise money for their agency, flirting and brainstorming international expansion. Ted invited Leslie to Eva’s birthday lunch, which led to a tense exchange about past lies and Eva’s paternity.

In Beyond the Gates, Nicole told Vanessa she’s thinking about selling the house. With Ted gone, Nicole said she’s ready for a fresh start and wants something new.

She brought the idea to Vanessa at Orphey Gene’s, explaining that letting go of the house might help her move on. Vanessa didn’t agree right away. She told Nicole that selling the house might seem like a quick fix but could be a decision she ends up regretting.

Vanessa said she wouldn’t handle the listing right now but promised she would if Nicole still felt the same way in a year. Nicole didn’t push back; she just listened as Vanessa laid out the emotional weight behind the move. There was no fight, but it was clear Nicole felt serious about the change. Vanessa’s refusal was firm but supportive.

She wanted Nicole to slow down and not make choices just to fill the void left behind. The conversation ended with no sale in motion, but Nicole’s desire to move on was real. The house wasn’t just a place; it was tied to Ted and everything she wanted to leave behind. Now, Nicole’s ready to start detaching from that part of her life.

Beyond the Gates: Was June’s surgery successful?

Yes, June’s surgery went well. After being diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia that required bypass surgery, she was treated by Dr. Wilkes at Garland Memorial since Doug’s hand was still injured. By the time Kat shared the recording with Jacob, the operation was already over. June came out of surgery in good spirits, even cracking jokes about Doug possibly being her new boyfriend.

Naomi was focused on getting her safe and stable housing after the health scare. Doug was relieved, too, though he soon had to deal with Joey’s threats at the casino. The success of the procedure gave the group a brief break from the emotional weight of the episode. Despite the risks tied to June’s condition, the surgery didn’t result in complications.

June was alert and laughing in her hospital bed shortly afterward. It was a rare bright moment in an otherwise tense day. The storyline now shifts to what comes next for her care, but for now, the medical crisis is behind her. The decision to have the surgery, the speed at which it happened, and her reaction afterward all made one thing clear: June pulled through and is going to be OK for now.

Beyond the Gates: Did Smitty find anything suspicious about Martin?

Yes, Smitty uncovered a few concerning clues. After Martin canceled his campaign, Smitty started asking questions. He visited Nicole first, who told him that Martin’s decision to focus on family made sense.

But when Smitty mentioned Martin’s nightmares, Nicole’s mood changed. She admitted the nightmares were odd and something to worry about. Next, Smitty went to Orphey Gene’s and met with Bill. He was hoping to find out what he meant when he said it was “important” for Martin and him to stay on the same team.

Bill brushed it off, saying he only meant family matters. Smitty pressed harder, asking if Martin had anything to hide that the public shouldn’t know. Bill avoided a straight answer and told him to talk to Martin directly. These conversations didn’t confirm a specific secret, but they gave Smitty enough reason to keep digging.

His instincts told him something was being covered up. The nightmares, the canceled campaign, and Bill’s cagey answers added up to more than just a stressful personal life. Smitty didn’t walk away with proof, but his concerns deepened. The episode ended with him more determined than ever to find out what Martin is hiding and who else might be protecting him.

Beyond the Gates: Did Kat give Jacob enough to arrest Leslie?

No, Kat’s evidence wasn’t enough to make an arrest. Kat showed up at Garland Memorial with a recording of Leslie accusing Eva of running Laura off the road.

She played the clip for Jacob while June was still in recovery. Jacob admitted that the recording was “damning,” especially since it included Leslie making the accusation outright.

However, he also said the tape alone wasn’t enough to shut the case. He thanked Kat for the recording and said he would follow up. Later in the episode, Jacob visited Leslie and told her she needed to come to the station for questioning.

It was clear the wheels were turning, but no handcuffs were involved. Leslie didn’t resist the request, though her reaction wasn’t shown in detail. The recording put Leslie back on the radar, but it didn’t lead to immediate charges. Jacob made it clear he needed more to build a solid case. For now, the investigation remains open.

Kat did her part by bringing new information, but the legal process is still unfolding. The episode ended with Jacob taking a cautious next step rather than making a move that could fall apart in court. The situation around Laura’s accident is far from over.

Watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

