Who is Samantha Richardson on Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know

Samantha Richardson is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. She is the daughter of Martin Richardson and Smitty. Samantha is a young girl who is currently in school, however, she dreams of becoming a model just like her aunts, Chelsea and Dani. The character first appeared on the soap in March 2025.

The daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates is the latest addition to the world of daytime television. The soap opera is set in a fictional gated society called Fairmont Crest, and the plot of the show revolves around the African-American family, the Duprees.

This show has an all black leading cast, and it covers themes such as betrayal, infidelity, secret past, family rivalries, and more.

Here's everything to know about the character of Samantha Richardson from Beyond the Gates

Samantha Richardson is a fictional character on Beyond the Gates. The character is portrayed by the American actress Najah Jackson. Samantha is the daughter of Smitty and Martin Richardson and the granddaughter of Nicole and Ted Richardson. She is also the sister of Tyrell Richardson. Samantha was first seen on the daytime soap opera when she saw her parents in a conflict.

In the previous episodes of Beyond the Gates, fans saw how the couple were in conflict for a long time over Smitty wanting to go back to his work. Martin opposed this idea, but Smitty wanted to get back as sitting idle at home made him feel worthless, despite being qualified and a skilled journalist.

Samantha recently walked the ramp for a charity event hosted by Dani Dupree, where Chelsea also announced her retirement from the modeling world. Seeing her on stage and walking alongside inspired Samantha to become a model. She later asked her aunt, Chelsea, to be her manager; however, the latter suggested that Dani could help her guide better.

In the recent episode of Beyond the Gates, Dana stunned everyone after revealing that Eva is the biological daughter of Ted. This revelation brought a shock wave in Fairmont Crest. However, when Samantha was at home, Martin brought Eva.

At first, she was hesitant to accept her as a newly-discovered aunt; however, Martin schooled her that Eva was just a pawn in Dana's plan and she should be respectful.

Later, Samantha asked about Eva's new job, to which she replied that she had started working at Serenity Beauty and Hair, which grabbed the former's attention. As Eva was working at one of the elite salons of DC, Smitty advised Eva to give Samantha some styling tips. Samantha bonded with Eva as they talked about beauty and fashion.

Here's a glance at Najah Jackson, the actor behind the character

Najah Jackson was born on January 10, 1995, in Texas. The actress was first spotted on screen in MTV's 2015 show Finding Carter. She also starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Apart from portraying Samantha Richardson on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, she has also been a part of other series like All American, Family Time, The Originals, Cherry, The Slumber Party, The Wonder Years, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

