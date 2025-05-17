Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from May 19 to 23, 2025

In the upcoming week of Beyond the Gates, a series of dramatic moments is expected to unravel in the soap opera's storyline, leading to terrifying turns and twists. Ashley and Derek's relationship will reach a breaking point, while Dani will try to define her equation with Andre. On the other hand, Eva will push back against her mother's delusions, and Ted will accuse Leslie.

The episodes of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates from last week supplied a string of emotional rollercoasters. Kat started getting more suspicious and prepared for a confrontation that could shatter the family. Eva approached her mother, Leslie, one last time, and made a heartfelt plea for her mother’s love.

In the meantime, Kat silently made calculated moves and refused to let Eva secure a foothold in the family again. Elsewhere, Ashley and Derek struggled to fix the growing distance between them, unsure if they would be able to carry through. Lastly, Dani and Pamela chased a new dream, and Doug found himself in a tough spot, looking for answers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from May 19 to 23, 2025

Monday, May 19: Dani tries to define her relationship with Andre

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Derek and Ashley's relationship will finally reach a breaking point. On the other hand, Dani will try to define the equation she shares with Andre. She will attempt to figure out whether they are simply friends with benefits or something more.

It is expected that Doug will try to cover his lies before they destroy everything. Later, Leslie will make it clear that she will not be going down without putting up a fight.

Tuesday, May 20: Anita confronts her past

Meanwhile, on Beyond the Gates, Anita will likely open the door to the past as she prepares for a possible future comeback. Ashley’s heartbreak will intensify as things get bad for her.

Elsewhere, while Leslie is working hard to frame her daughter, Eva will turn to the one person who believes her.

Wednesday, May 21: Ashley and Derek confront some hard truths

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, the Duprees will navigate through heartbreak and hard truths as Eva makes a tough choice about her mother. It is revealed that Eva's decision about her mom will affect several lives, including members of the Dupree clan.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Derek will confront what is left of their love. It is expected that they will face some hard truths about their relationship. Later, Chelsea will open up about who she really is, even if it hurts other people.

Thursday, May 22: Eva fights back against her mother’s delusions

As the storyline of Beyond the Gates progresses, Eva will make up her mind to fight back. It is expected that she will push back against her mother Leslie's delusions. Anita and Tracy will unpack old wounds and try to navigate through the past that caused them a lot of pain.

Since Leslie has just started to spread lies, Nicole, Ted, and Kat will find themselves in a tough spot, confronting a horrifying possibility.

Friday, May 23: Ted attacks Leslie with a devastating accusation

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Anita and Tracy will finally face the betrayal that tore them apart. In the meantime, it is expected that Ted will corner Leslie with a devastating accusation.

Later, Doug will realize that there is something more going on between Vanessa and Joey than he thought, as he begins to connect the dots about Joey’s friendship with his wife. Lastly, Smitty will get frustrated due to Martin's lack of communication.

Also Read: What is the true story behind Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

