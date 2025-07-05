Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from July 7 to 11, 2025

As Beyond the Gates continues its run through July, the drama intensifies with emotional twists, rediscovered memories, and characters questioning others' trustworthiness. As per this week's spoilers, fans can look forward to relationships getting tested, ambitions colliding, and long-buried truths surfacing.

In this week of July 7–11, 2025, Chelsea’s past resurfaces, shaking up her relationship with Madison, while Martin stuns those around him by placing Tyrell under lockdown. At the same time, Jacob uncovers a forgotten memory during a revealing conversation with Smitty, hinting at deeper secrets still to come.

Elsewhere, Vanessa delivers an ultimatum to Joey, and Dani draws a firm line over Andre. Kat secretly sabotages Eva’s role at Ted’s office. Meanwhile, The Articulettes' reunion is in jeopardy, and Nicole finally reaches her breaking point with Leslie.

Major upcoming plots on Beyond the Gates

Chelsea's secrets test her romance with Madison

A staple of the week on Beyond the Gates is the growing tension between Chelsea and Madison. Just as things are seemingly falling into a routine, Chelsea's history comes back to cause some chaos and shake their tenuous peace.

The return of familiar problems makes Madison question where she stands in Chelsea's life. As questioning rears its head, their relationship is put to its strongest test to date.

Martin acts to shield Tyrell

Martin takes strong action in the cause of protection. After an unplanned incident, he locks down Tyrell, leaving others in shock. His reasons are still uncertain, but the action raises questions about how far Martin will go to protect his kin. On Beyond the Gates, such drastic moves seldom happen without a price tag.

Smitty and Jacob uncovers the past

In a second important plot point, Smitty and Jacob share information that leads to a major revelation. In Jacob's case, the discussion ignites a repressed memory— one with potentially huge consequences in the future.

Meanwhile, Smitty's tendency to snoop around in other folks' affairs sits poorly with Elon, who is clearly upset by the incursion. Whether this tension escalates into anything greater is yet to be determined.

Emotional and romantic lines drawn

Romantic tension still reigns supreme on Beyond the Gates. Vanessa issues Joey an ultimatum, putting him in a tight spot regarding a decision that will change the direction of their relationship. In the meantime, Dani grows fiercely defensive of her relationship with Andre. She refuses to give up, especially when she is going up against Bill and Hayley, making it explicit that she will not be brushed aside.

Bold ideas and subtle sabotage

The world of business is not immune to drama this week. Pamela suggests an unorthodox new concept for the modeling agency, hinting at a potential change of direction. Whatever the reaction is yet to be seen, but the action adds another complication to the week's events.

Meanwhile, Kat takes a more sneaky approach by sabotaging Eva's new role at Ted's office. The silent sabotage may have far-reaching consequences on Eva's career.

The Articulettes reunion on shaky ground

Beyond the Gates viewers will also see increasing friction between The Articulettes members. Their highly anticipated reunion show hangs in the balance as internal strife jeopardizes months of planning. When egos and emotions collide, they will have to determine whether or not they can set aside the differences for the greater good of their music.

With secrets revealed and allegiances strained, every choice made could cast enduring ripples across the world that these characters live in. The gates lie wide open— and what lies beyond is anything but certain.

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates streaming on CBS.

