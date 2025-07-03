“Nothing was overnight” — Sean Freeman reflects on his 11-year journey to Beyond the Gates stardom

Actor Sean Freeman, who plays Andre Richardson on CBS Network's Beyond The Gates, recently opened up about how grateful he is to have landed this role in the soap opera. In an Instagram post on June 30, 2025, Sean shared how he had decided to pursue acting as a full-time career in 2014.

He wrote that he first started with a talent agency in 2020, during the COVID pandemic. Referring to his current success as a series regular on the soap opera after an 11-year journey, the actor stated:

"Nothing was overnight."

In 2024, he signed his contract as Andre Richardson on Beyond The Gates.

Details explored on actor Sean Freeman, who plays Andre Richardson on Beyond The Gates

Andre Richardson's character on Beyond The Gates, played by Sean Freeman, is part of many ongoing major plot points and storylines. Andre is the nephew of Ted Richardson and Nicole Dupree Richardson, and his parents had died in a tragic plane crash when he was young.

In the above-mentioned Instagram post, Sean Freeman shared a brief history of how hard he had to work to try to make a place for himself in the entertainment industry. He wrote:

"I got my first talent agent in 2020 during COVID. And in 2024, I landed my 1st series regular role in ‘Beyond in Gates’ on CBS. Imagine that."

He also wrote about how he had worked in some small gigs as a commercial and theater worker in 2021. Sean remarked that he had first considered being a full-time professional actor in 2014, when he was straight out of college.

The actor received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Andre on Beyond the Gates and was also considered a breakout star. He focused on how it took him eleven years to make his dreams come true and urged his fans to believe in themselves and their dreams.

"It’s important to note that there were 6 years of grind, faith, confusion, hard sacrifices, and lessons before the ball really started to bounce for me in this way," Sean wrote.

Details about Sean Freeman's character, Andre Richardson, and his involvement in recent plotlines on Beyond The Gates

Andre Richardson's character in the soap opera is a charming and enigmatic playboy with a smooth exterior who focuses on captivating women in his life. The backstory of Andre is a sad one, wherein his parents died tragically, and he was supported by his aunt and uncle, Ted and Nicole.

Andre's character on the show is shown to have intense feelings for Ashley Morgan, a nurse at the Garland Memorial Hospital, who is already in a relationship with Derek Baldwin. However, recently on Beyond The Gates, Ashley turns down Derek's marriage proposal, and the two break up with each other, after which Andre tries to flirt with Ashley.

Meanwhile, on the other end of Fairmont Crest Estates, Andre has also been engaging in a casual relationship with Dani Dupree, the daughter of Anita and Vernon Dupree. In addition, she is the sister of Andre's aunt, Nicole. The two have been covert regarding their relationship but have recently shared the news with the world.

Dani's sister, Nicole, is shown not reacting well to the news and has raised several objections. However, both Andre and Dani have tried to make their case by arguing that they are only related by marriage in the family. Hence, their relationship has a solid foundation.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More