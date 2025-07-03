What role does Najah Jackson play on Beyond the Gates? Character details explored 

In the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, American actress Najah Jackson portrays the character of Samantha Richardson. Samantha, initially featured in March 2025, is Bradley "Smitty" Smith and Martin Richardson's daughter.

Beyond the Gates looks at the lives of prominent families such as the Richardsons and the Duprees in an affluent, gated community just beyond Washington, D.C. The soap’s plot revolves around Politics, drama, and generational differences that come together in a highly textured environment.

On the soap opera, Samantha's character is balancing her identity within her household and school life, bringing the series new and youthful energy. Samantha's character allows the show to explore themes of adolescence, the pressure of legacy, and belonging.

The character of Samantha is solidly placed as an important part of the cast due to Najah Jackson's acting, which has been praised as highly emotive.

Here’s everything to know about Najah Jackson's portrayal of Samantha Richardson on Beyond the Gates

In March 2025, Najah Jackson debuted as Samantha Richardson on the daytime soap Beyond the Gates. She is the daughter of Bradley "Smitty" Smith and Martin Richardson. She arrived at the same time Martin started his political career, and she quickly became a calming presence in the household when she convinced her dad, Martin, to let Smitty return to working as a journalist.

Samantha's initial storylines focused on adjusting to her new life and establishing herself within the upper-class Richardson-Dupree family. She displayed maturity beyond her years as she balanced complex family issues with adolescence.

Samantha discovered her passion for modeling during the First Gen Grant charity fashion show story arc, which boosted her role in the series. When her father was initially unsupportive, she pursued this new passion with encouragement from her cousin Chelsea, who eventually became her manager.

Tensions at home grew as Samantha's modeling career gained momentum, especially as Martin's secret scandal was at risk of being exposed, threatening both his campaign and Samantha's public image.

Currently, in Beyond the Gates, Samantha's storyline took a dramatic turn when Martin's secret was about to surface, potentially ending her modeling debut. She drew strength from Smitty's support and remained resolute and determined amidst mounting family tensions.

Here’s a glimpse into the life of Najah Jackson

The American actress Najah Jackson was born in Texas, USA, on January 10, 1995. The actress has made appearances in several other television series like The Originals, Finding Carter, and All American. Her supporting parts in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and many more.

The actress made her onscreen debut in 2015, when she starred on MTV's Finding Carter. In 2025, the actress landed the role of Samantha Richardson on Beyond the Gates. Najah Jackson is a multifaceted performer who infuses each role she takes on with nuance, charm, and reliability.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes on the CBS Network and Paramount+

