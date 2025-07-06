The Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, airing from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025, reveal that things will become extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Ashley Morgan and Andre Richardson will end up going on a date, but they will have an awkward encounter with Dani Dupree and Derek Baldwin as well.

The shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong, will receive some good as well as bad news from his right-hand man, Randy Parker. In addition to these developments, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton and Doctor Madison Montgomery will run into some roadblocks in their relationship as well.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025

1) Ashley Morgan and Andre Richardson will end up going on a date with each other, and the two of them will have an awkward encounter with both Dani Dupree as well as Derek Baldwin

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025, spoilers reveal that since Ashley Morgan had recently ended up breaking up with her former partner, Derek Baldwin, she would consider going on a date with Andre Richardson. Spoilers reveal that since Andre also had been attracted to Ashley for a long while now, he would agree. However, even though the two of them will be able to go on a date, they will end up disappointed.

Spoilers reveal that both of them will end up having an awkward encounter with both Derek Baldwin as well as Dani Dupree, the woman Andre had been seeing. Spoilers reveal that Dani will end up having a meltdown at the bar after seeing Andre and Ashley holding hands at the bar.

Dani will feel extremely hurt and betrayed seeing her partner going on a date behind her back with Ashley. Especially since she had trauma from her past relationship with Bill Hamilton, who had also chosen Hayley Lawson over Dani.

2) Joey Armstrong will meet Randy Parker, and will receive good and bad news from him

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, will end up receiving some good as well as bad news from his handyman, Randy Parker.

Randy's bad news will be about Kenneth the busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, since he was recently shown holding a gun pointed toward Kenneth's face. Joey will get worried after hearing updates from Randy and trying to solve the issue.

3) Chelsea Dupree Hamilton and Doctor Madison Montgomery will run into roadblocks in their relationship

In the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will be shown struggling in her relationship with Doctor Madison Montgomery. The couple had gone on their much-awaited date, and in the coming episodes, after Madison leaves, Chelsea will be shown having an intense conversation with one of her former flames, Allison.

However, Madison ends up coming back to the bar and seeing the two of them talking to each other, and feels betrayed.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

