What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (July 7, 2025)?

Spoilers for the upcoming June 27, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates reveal that things will get dramatic in Fairmont Crest Estates for its residents. Spoilers reveal that Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, will have a new issue on his hands involving the busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Kenneth.

Bradley Smitty Smith will end up making a formidable new enemy while he continues his research on his investigative journalism piece, while Chelsea Dupree Hamilton's past will end up haunting her. In addition to these developments, Randy will run into some problems as well.

What to expect from the upcoming July 7, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

The July 7, 2025, episode spoilers of Beyond The Gates reveal that Randy Parks will be able to clean up an old, pestering issue; however, a new one will soon arise. During the last episode of Beyond The Gates, Randy was shown targeting the Fairmont Crest Country Club busboy, Kenneth, and threatening him with a gun.

Spoilers suggest that in the upcoming episode of the show, Randy would either end up finishing Kenneth once and for all, or he could end up shooting at him and causing injuries. Regardless of whatever Randy decides to do, Kenneth will end up becoming an issue for Joey and him, and the rest of the people who had played a part in keeping Martin Richardson's secret.

In the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Bradley Smitty Smith will end up making a new enemy while conducting his research on his investigative journalistic piece on corruption. Smitty will continue to dig deeper into Detective Marcel Malone's past and how he had been a corrupt police officer and accepted bribes.

While Smitty continues his work, Elon Hawthorne will find details about him, looking into Malone, and will not be pleased at all. Spoilers reveal that Smitty will also break some rules while researching, and Elon could potentially end up ordering an arrest warrant for him.

Spoilers reveal that things will get difficult for Smitty since Elon was not only Jacob Hawthorne's father, but also the Police Chief at the Police Department. In addition to these developments, in the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton's past will come back and haunt her.

Recently on the show, Chelsea was shown enjoying herself on a date with her girlfriend, Doctor Madison Montgomery, when she ended up spotting her former partner, Allison. After Madison left, Allison went up to Chelsea and apologized for the way that she had ended things with her.

The two of them had talked, and Allison had shared with Chelsea about how her husband had given her an ultimatum and she was struggling under the circumstances. She also shared with her how her husband had become extremely controlling and dark ever since Allison had broken up with Chelsea.

As per the spoilers, Madison will be shown going back to the bar and seeing her girlfriend Chelsea in the middle of an intense conversation with Allison, and might end up getting the wrong idea.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

