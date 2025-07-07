Is there a new episode of Beyond the Gates today (July 7, 2025)?

Beyond the Gates returns with a new episode following a week-long hiatus during which CBS aired reruns from July 1 through July 5. This short break led some viewers to question the status of the show. As of today, original episodes have resumed, and storylines will resume where they left off.

Ad

Yes, Beyond the Gates will air a new episode today, Monday, July 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on CBS. The episode will be available for on-demand viewing on Paramount+ soon after its TV airing. This marks the return of the show's routine weekday release schedule.

Why didn't Beyond the Gates air new episodes last week?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

CBS aired reruns of Beyond the Gates the week of July 1–5, coinciding with the Fourth of July break. Although there was no official announcement from CBS about the reason, series creator Michele Val Jean clarified on social media that the decision was made by the network and was not the result of any production delays or writer-related situations.

This break also allowed new viewers to catch up on what has happened so far. CBS broadcast the first five episodes during this interval, offering an opportunity for a recap.

Ad

What to expect in the July 7 episode?

Ad

Today's episode is the follow-up to last week's cliffhanger—June 27's scene in which the character Randy Parks held the country club busboy Kenneth at gunpoint. Viewers were left in suspense after that dramatic moment, and today's show is likely to bring resolution—or more escalation.

Other ongoing plots include reporter Bradley "Smitty" Smith's probe into Detective Marcel Malone's past. Promotional teasers indicate this subplot will pick up steam this week, potentially involving Police Chief Elon Hawthorne as tensions between the press and police in Fairmont Crest escalate.

Ad

Chelsea Dupree Hamilton's story also continues, as a run-in with her past boyfriend, Allison, raises questions about her relationship with Dr. Madison Montgomery. Personal backstories and unresolved issues will likely test Chelsea's current vows.

Beyond the Gates recap from June 24 to 27, 2025

In the final week of new episodes before the July break, the show focused on personal dynamics and hidden agendas. Chelsea's relationship came under threat from a reappearing ex, leading to a difficult date night that tested her bond with Madison.

Ad

Tensions grew between Dani, Nicole, and Hayley as suspicions and confrontations unfolded over romantic entanglements and a possible pregnancy. Meanwhile, Smitty’s investigation stirred anxiety for Jacob, who feared damage to his father’s reputation. Elsewhere, Martin began to move forward with a secret plan tied to his past, and Anita’s return brought unexpected revelations.

About the show

Ad

Beyond the Gates debuted in February 2025 and is created and executive-produced by Michele Val Jean, a longtime soap writer with decades of experience. Set in the fictional Fairmont Crest community, the show follows the lives of the Dupree family and others as they balance personal aspiration, political conflict, and social inequality in a contemporary gated community.

To answer the big question: yes, there is a new episode of Beyond the Gates today, July 7, 2025. Following a short break that coincided with the holiday week, the show is back on CBS with fresh content. Storylines interrupted last month continue today, including key cliffhangers, fresh investigations, and developing relationship dynamics.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Beyond the Gates streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More