Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from July 14 to 18, 2025

From July 14 to July 18, 2025, on Beyond the Gates, fans can expect long-hidden secrets to boil to the surface, leading to tempers flaring. Martin will be brought to task by a violent altercation and will have no choice but to put all his cards on the table and reveal what exactly happened in the past two years.

Ad

For Bill and Vernon, the war of words and wills will bring them face to face, forced to co-exist, and pursue a resolution. Smitty's patience will run out, and he will serve Naomi a gigantic ultimatum.

And he can no longer wait for an answer, and it may spell the end of their marriage. Naomi, meanwhile, will be immersed in June's past, who she is and where she came from, while Joey will volunteer Marcel to test a dangerous situation that could result in his life, or lack thereof.

Ad

Trending

And when Anita returns to the family home, she won't believe the disarray her family has created. It's an action-packed week of emotional reckoning, faceoffs, and war over power on Beyond the Gates.

Major upcoming plots on Beyond the Gates from July 14 to July 18

Martin’s past explodes into the present on Beyond the Gates

Ad

When Martin tries to dump his dark secret for good, all it takes is a physical altercation to bring it back up. Martin is at a stalemate with Smitty, who is growing increasingly frustrated with Martin's avoidance tendencies.

Smitty will try to dig his way to the truth, and Martin will continue to stop and go until Smitty traps him. The full extent of Martin's story from two years ago will finally start to unravel. However, once Martin's true position is revealed, it may be too late to save his relationship. Smitty's had enough, and it’s time for a serious ultimatum from Smitty.

Ad

Bill and Vernon go head-to-head on Beyond the Gates

When Bill brings Vernon in to handle the blowback from Kenneth's failed operation, things go wrong from the start. Vernon will show up hot and won't be interested in playing second banana, especially since it will be clear to everyone that the plan they had banked on has just gone down the toilet.

Ad

Both men are used to being the main man in the process, and how they resolve this will lead to a brutal fight over who really is calling the shots. With both men's egos colliding and resentments flowing freely, their feud may end up pulling in others, especially when Dani ends up caught in the middle and riles everything up.

Dangerous missions and chilling revelations on Beyond the Gates

Joey will send Marcel out on a task that turns dangerous quickly, putting himself in jeopardy. While Marcel has all the loyalty to Joey, the danger of this job may be far more than he ever signed up for. And then, Naomi will chase a tip that leads her deep into June’s backstory, and what she discovers could set off serious consequences in the future.

Ad

Jacob, trying to wrap his mind around a strange circumstance with Martin, will get some difficult news that will trouble him and fit too close to home. At the same time, Elon is about to make a power move to take control of the investigation while putting Jacob in his place.

Cracks in relationships begin to show on Beyond the Gates

Hayley will again try to reconnect with Ashley, still hoping to salvage their damaged relationship. But Ashley seems to be lacking patience for Hayley, and she may have to face some hard truths regarding the extent of her desperation to put things right.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chelsea will work to defuse Madison's growing anxiety. Madison is worried that she may have rushed into their relationship, especially considering the questions that remain regarding Chelsea’s ex. Whether Chelsea's reassurances are enough is yet to be seen; trouble could be brewing just below the surface.

Ad

Anita returns to chaos on Beyond the Gates

After a while away in Chicago, Anita will walk back into a house that has gone upside down. She will be stunned about everything else that has gone on while she has been away and will not shy away from confronting the maelstrom at home.

One of her daughters will end up at the other end of a painful lecture as Anita reasserts her power. On top of that, fans will find that the Dupree home has opened a new stayover visitor, but with all the mayhem, it is not easy to say whether this stayover visitor will create calm or even more chaos.

Ad

A new investigation for Nicole and Kat on Beyond the Gates?

Vanessa will say something, igniting Nicole's curiosity and commanding her to a mission of discovery. Nicole's daughter, Kat, will be with her, and they might find themselves very much engaged in yet another makeshift investigation.

Given their track record engendered by curiosity, this new journey has a probability of revealing some secrets that some people would rather have been hidden. The Duprees might as well prepare for something because Nicole is not the type of person to discover something and not share it with everyone.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More