Beyond the Gates Recap (July 11, 2025): Martin’s lies break Smitty, the Articulettes Implode, and Allison crashes Chelsea’s date

The July 11 episode of Beyond the Gates was an emotional one on every count. Martin's lies finally pushed Smitty over the edge, especially with an unsettling update about Jacob. Samantha attempted to rationalize Tyrell's actions, but once again, Martin's control came to the fore.

A new potential relationship between Chelsea and Madison hit a snag when an unwanted appearance was made by Allison. In Chicago, the long-awaited reunion concert of the Articulettes was on the cusp of disaster, with unresolved grievances and unresolved tension coming to a head.

It was an hour in which loyalties shifted, realizations about painful truths surfaced, and more than one confrontation changed everything on Beyond the Gates.

Everything that happened on the July 11, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

On July 11, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, Mitty tried to follow up with Martin on their previous dry conversation, yet Martin, instead of talking, attempted to take a call to avoid the issue. It did not take long before Martin cornered Samantha to find out what she was going to do about Kenneth, and showed no hesitation at all, like he did with Smitty.

Samantha tried to lighten the situation by joking about Tyrell's new chess partner. Samantha tried to lighten the mood with a joke about Tyrell’s new chess buddy, but Martin, who was becoming more paranoid, said: "What the hell, Samantha? Is this a joke?"

Samantha said she was just reminding him that Tyrell could play and, as such, needed to go find somebody better to play. She asked Martin to quit trying to protect his kids by locking them away from the planet.

Malone arrived shortly thereafter to give Martin a brief about Kenneth and what he was up to in chess. Martin, not letting any grass grow under his feet, said that Kenneth had "checkmated himself."

He agreed to pay for more police protection for his family and wanted it to be kept from them, and in that, he showed how deep he was in the background and how deep he was willing to go with them, not knowing.

In the meantime, Jacob met up with Kat at Orphey Gene's, who had thought he was meeting Smitty. Kat pressed him for news about Leslie's case, and Jacob let it slip that they had tied Leslie to the helmet that was used in Laura's hit and run, but they couldn't prove that she was wearing it while she was hitting Laura.

Kat clearly was frustrated at how slowly the system was working and left just before Smitty showed up. Smitty told Jacob that he still thought of Martin as a victim, but the evidence was slowly changing his mind.

Jacob was blunt: if Martin committed, Martin would be prosecuted, like anybody else would. Smitty asked if that meant Jacob's father, Chief Hawthorne, and Jacob assured him no one was getting a free pass.

Then came the information that made Smitty lose trust in Jacob altogether. Jacob had heard from someone that Marcel, a known associate of Malone, had been hired to protect Martin.

That was evidence of a collusion Martin had denied. Smitty was angry and hurt; he had been lied to over and over again. Jacob told Smitty to deal with reality and not fool himself any longer: Martin's actions were no longer just personal; they had implications for Smitty's entire family.

Later, Martin had a go at Samantha again, this time he caught her in the park with Kenneth. Martin didn't waste any time putting his foot down; this added tension to their family relationship.

Over at Uptown on Beyond the Gates, Chelsea was on the best of dates with Madison; what started as a romantic dinner for two turned into a glimmering Chelsea night, consumed with happiness and giddy from Anita’s approval.

Madison felt Chelsea was detaching from reality, but she was still excited and enamored by Chelsea's celebrity and began to express her fears of how the public and Anita would perceive her next on Beyond the Gates.

Just when it seemed they would happily settle into the rest of their week together on Beyond the Gates, Allison, Chelsea's unstable ex, made a surprise appearance at the bar.

Madison's first response was to say, "She can't touch us." Allison moved without hesitation to confront them. Leaving them feeling awkward, nervous, and unresolved about the encounter.

In Chicago, Anita, Sharon, and Tracy's Articulettes reunion moments are well on their way to spiraling out of control. Anita simply wanted to make some minor changes to the group's choreography to modernize it; Sharon slammed it down and labelled Anita as trying to reinvent the group.

After much bickering and a belligerent verbal exchange, Sharon quit again. Anita screamed, blaming herself for how they interpreted what they felt were previous failures, then offered to leave the group for good.

Even after all that, she attempted to find the common cause; however, she ended the evening by booting Sharon and Tracy from her suite, a complete disaster for their reunion on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

