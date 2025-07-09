Beyond The Gates recap (July 9, 2025): Jacob gets suspicious of his father while Dani has a meltdown regarding Andre and Ashley's date

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 9, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Jacob Hawthorne was shown getting suspicious that his father, Chief Hawthorne, had been the one protecting the corrupt cop Marcel Malone.

Bradley Smitty Smith was seen demanding answers from Martin Richardson, his partner. In addition to these developments, Dani Dupree ensured that Andre Richardson and Ashley Morgan's date night at the Uptown bar was unforgettable, culminating in Dani having a meltdown.

Everything that happened on the July 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the police department precinct, Jacob Hawthorne and Bradley Smitty Smith continued their conversation about the corrupt cop Marcel Malone. Jacob told Smitty that he knew Marcel had been extremely nervous lately. It is likely since the two of them were close to uncovering what exactly had happened two years ago.

Jacob opened up to Smitty about how he did not like the fact that Marcel had been trying to steer Chief Hawthorne, Jacob's father, against Smitty. Smitty and Jacob successfully pieced together that the night Marcel had received his $500,000 payment was the same night Martin Richardson came home acting strangely.

They also discovered that Vernon Dupree had been one of the witnesses at the internal hearing of Marcel Malone. Later, Jacob had a conversation with his father, Chief Hawthorne, who tried to gaslight him into thinking that he had been running in circles behind crimes that do not exist. However, Jacob seemed to grow increasingly suspicious.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Martin's house, he was shown nervously holding a baseball bat, anticipating Kenneth, the dangerous busboy from Fairmont Crest Country Club, breaking into his home. However, Smitty reassured him that he was safe. Smitty proceeded to ask Martin what exactly had happened that night, with tears in his eyes, and asked him to come clean to him.

However, Martin did not budge and said that he was keeping it a secret to protect his family members and his own future. At the shady casino, Malone was shown handing Randy Parker over to the casino owner, Joey Armstrong.

Malone told Joey that he had caught Randy at the airport with a ticket to Bali, and Joey assured him that he would have to pay gravely for his mistakes. Randy then opened up about how his gun had been jammed, which was why he was unable to kill Kenneth but had only managed to nick him with a bullet.

Vanessa McBride and Doug McBride entered the casino and offered to take Randy away with them, but Joey protested. Soon after everyone left, Vanessa and Joey got intimate with each other on Beyond The Gates.

Meanwhile, Dani Dupree joined Andre Richardson and Ashley Morgan's table at the Uptown bar. She exclaimed that Andre's reputation as a promiscuous man preceded him. Dani told Andre that she was not jealous of Ashley but felt secondhand embarrassment from the fact that Andre had lied to her about their relationship.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

