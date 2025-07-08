What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (July 9, 2025)?

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates, scheduled to air on July 9, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Bradley Smitty Smith will spend some time with Jacob Hawthorne and have a conversation with him regarding trying to unlock his memories.

Vanessa McBride will meet the shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong, and give him an ultimatum. In addition to these developments, Dani Dupree will try to control Andre Richardson.

What to expect from the upcoming July 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates?

As per spoilers for the upcoming July 9, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Jacob Hawthorne and Bradley Smitty Smith will end up working together on the latter's investigative journalistic piece. Over the last couple of weeks, Smitty has been trying really hard to expose the corrupt cop Marcel Malone.

In recent episodes of the show, Smitty ended up receiving some bad news regarding his project and got news from his editor that he was planning on killing the story. However, Smitty gathered a lot of information on Marcel and made the decision to continue his research.

Soon after, Smitty also received a phone call on Beyond The Gates from his source, and found out that he had the name of one of the witnesses who testified at Marcel's internal hearing. Surprisingly, that person was Vernon Dupree.

Spoiler reveal that in the upcoming episodes of the show, Jacob and Smitty will compare notes with each other, and Smitty will also end up trying to help Jacob uncover a memory from his past. The plot suggests that Jacob will remember something significant regarding his father, Chief Hawthorne, but viewers are yet to find out whether or not he chooses to share it with Smitty.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride, who has been involved with the shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong, for a while now, will end up delivering an ultimatum to him. Recently on the show, Vanessa discussed details about her husband Doug McBride's gambling debts with Joey, and had also paid him back.

The two of them got intimate with each other, and both considered that Doug's debts had all been paid off. However, in the upcoming episode of the show, Vanessa will have an argument with Joey, and spoilers reveal that it could be because the latter will end up not taking her up on her business deal.

Dani Dupree will have a hard time with her love life in the upcoming episodes of Beyond The Gates. Spoilers reveal that she will get extremely territorial over Andre Richardson, her partner, after catching him out on a date with Ashley Morgan at the Uptown bar.

Dani will assume that she will be able to dictate Andre's love life smoothly, but spoilers and the plot suggest that it could blow back in her face instead. Dani will try her best to ensure that she is able to control her love life with Andre, especially since her previous relationship with Bill Hamilton ended badly.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

