Beyond The Gates recap (June 4, 2025): Anita shares her past with Vernon while Andre and Dani spend time with each other

In the June 4, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things got dramatic in the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates. Anita Dupree opened up to her husband Vernon Dupree about the mystery fourth Articulettes, who had originally found the band. Bill Hamilton suffered greatly due to his emergency health crisis, and that also brought him closer to his former partner, Dani Dupree.

Ad

Meanwhile, Leslie Thomas went to great lengths to try to prove her innocence in Laura Peterson's road accident. Anita's old former bandmates, Sharon and Tracy, spent time together at Orphey Gene's, where Sharon plotted revenge against Anita.

Andre Richardson and Dani Dupree spent time intimately together and discussed the future of their relationship.

Everything that happened on the June 4, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 4, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the Dupree mansion, Anita Dupree decided that it was time for her to tell Vernon the secret about the fourth member of her former band, the Articulettes, a secret that she had initially decided to never share with anyone and take to her grave. Anita shared with Vernon the history of Barbara, the girl who had founded the band.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Anita said that she was the one who had kept the band together until the four of them, including Anita, Tracy, and Sharon, met Dante. Dante had seen Anita, Sharon, and Tracy as diamonds who could be polished and made into musical stars, but he did not feel the same about Barbara.

Vernon said Anita had been selfish in her ways, but all young people make mistakes to learn and become better versions of themselves. Anita disagreed with Vernon and said that she had killed Barbara, and her crime was unforgivable. Anita said that she had given money to Barbara's family members anonymously, but she agreed that no amount of money could give them back what they had lost.

Ad

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Orphey Gene's, Sharon and Tracy spent time discussing Anita Dupree. Sharon shared her master plan with Tracy about getting revenge on Anita. The two discussed how they would punish Anita for doing what she had done. During their conversation, Tracy got a call from Vernon Dupree saying that Anita was not interested in reuniting anymore.

Ad

At Dani Dupree's apartment, Dani and Andre Richardson spent time intimately with each other. The two of them slept with each other and then spent time discussing the future of their relationship. Dani referred to Andre as her current casual partner, but Andre seemed disappointed that their relationship had not been progressing as he hoped.

At the Garland Memorial Hospital on Beyond The Gates, Bill Hamilton, who had been admitted for having neurological issues, was treated by Doug McBride. Hayley Lawson Hamilton and Naomi Hawthorne Hamilton spent time looking after Bill, however, Bill seemed extremely adamant about not wanting to stay at the hospital overnight.

Ad

Dani Dupree went to the hospital to meet Bill and asked him to drop his pride and listen to what the doctors had advised him to do. Chelsea Hamilton had a drink at Uptown and flirted with an unknown woman.

Ad

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More