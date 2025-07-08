Beyond The Gates recap (July 8, 2025): Dani meets Hayley to offer her goodwill while Martin throws Kenneth out

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 8, 2025, things got extremely dramatic between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Bill Hamilton met with the shady casino owner of the town, Joey Armstrong, and gave him a threat and an ultimatum.

Dani Dupree has an extremely heated exchange with Hayley Lawson Hamilton, Bill's new wife. Meanwhile, Andre Richardson and Ashley Morgan went on their much-awaited date at the Uptown bar; however, they also ran into Dani Dupree, who got furious seeing them there.

Everything that happened on the July 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 8, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, at the precinct, Jacob Hawthorne had a conversation with Bradley Smitty Smith and asked him to leave his father, Chief Hawthorne, alone and stop trying to dig into his past.

Even when Smitty shared how he had found out from his source that Vernon Dupree had testified at Marcel Malone's internal hearing, Jacob insisted that it had nothing to do with his father, and also with Martin Richardson. Smitty said that Chief Hawthorne had also confirmed that Vernon had been there.

After that, on Beyond The Gates, Jacob opened up to Smitty and told him about how his father had asked him not to discuss anything regarding Malone with Smitty. Marcel walked in on their conversation and demanded to know whether they had been trying to pull up some dirt on him, but both Jacob and Smitty lied and were able to exit the conversation.

Smitty left, after which Marcel shared details with Jacob about how somebody had been looking into his finances and also said that he had an extra five hundred thousand dollars, which was his inheritance from his parents.

At Martin Richardson's house, he seemed to be extremely angry after seeing his son Tyrell playing chess with Kenneth, the dangerous busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, whom Randy Parker was supposed to take care of. Martin threw Kenneth out of their door and also asked Tyrell to stop communicating with Kenneth.

Tyrell seemed to be angry at being treated like a child, but Martin did not have an explanation to provide to him about the real details of Kenneth. Meanwhile, at the Hamilton house on Beyond The Gates, Dani Dupree went over to meet Bill Hamilton and Hayley Lawson Hamilton.

Dani arrived with a sweet potato pie and told them that she was there to offer her goodwill, and also added that she was relieved that Hayley and her unborn child were doing all right. However, Bill seemed to be very upset at Dani and blamed her for Hayley having to go to the hospital in the first place.

Bill gave Dani an ultimatum and told her that she either needed to apologize to Hayley in a meaningful manner or she would be thrown out of their house. At the casino, Bill Hamilton met with Joey Armstrong and told him about how Randy Parker had not only been unable to return the money, but he had also not done his job by killing Kenneth.

Fans and viewers of Beyond The Gates can watch episodes on CBS and Paramount+.

