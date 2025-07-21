Beyond The Gates recap (July 21, 2025): Nicole and Ted discuss divorce while Jacob and Naomi have an ugly fight

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 21, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Nicole Richardson and Ted Richardson had a difficult conversation with each other regarding the future of their marriage, and Nicole seemed adamant about wanting to file for divorce.Meanwhile, due to Martin Richardson's recent fiasco involving his car accident two years ago, Jacob Hawthorne and his wife, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, ended up having a fight that affected their marriage and relationship.Everything that happened on the July 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the July 21, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson seemed to be fed up with the continuous lies that her husband Ted Richardson had told her during their marriage. Nicole spoke about how the revelation that her marriage was a sham had deeply shaken her confidence in herself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also felt extremely hurt about the fact that her parents, Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree, as well as the rest of the Dupree family, had kept her in the dark regarding Martin Richardson. Nicole had only recently found out that Martin had been in a car accident two years ago and had also murdered a racist white person in self-defense.Nicole, on Beyond The Gates, expressed feeling betrayed and devastated that her own family and Ted had not shared any details with her. She felt it had prevented her from truly being there for Martin, her own son. She also blamed Ted Richardson for taking Martin along with him when he met with Leslie Thomas, the woman he had shared an affair with decades ago.Nicole argued with Ted and said that she would never be able to forgive him for lying to her for twenty-five years about his affair and also about the fact that Leslie had become pregnant with his daughter. Toward the end of their conversation, Nicole said that she would take the next steps, pointing at a divorce. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Jacob Hawthorne, the law enforcement officer, and his wife Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne had an argument with each other. Jacob spoke about how his morals were very different from those of the Dupree family, even though he was part of the family by marriage.Naomi spoke about how she valued loyalty over Jacob's tendency to see everything in black and white. She shared with Jacob that even if her cousin Martin Richardson had committed a crime, she would be loyal to him and wouldn't expect Jacob to be the one blowing his cover.On Beyond The Gates, Jacob shared that he knew fishy and suspicious had been going on involving Martin. He also mentioned that Bradley Smitty Smith had been extremely tight-lipped about it and refused to share any details. Jacob admitted that he was afraid that this case could also involve his father, the Chief of the Police Department. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Naomi advised him to back off and let Elon Hawthorne and Marcel Malone handle the proceedings instead of getting involved himself.Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.