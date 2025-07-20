Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, airing from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 2025, reveal that things will become extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Ted Richardson and Nicole Richardson will likely end up arguing, and Nicole may decide to file for divorce.Meanwhile, Naomi Dupree Hawthorne will finally discover her husband, Jacob Hawthorne's, involvement in Martin Richardson's attempt to conceal his secret from the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. The two will ultimately face marital issues. Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will have a showdown with her father, Bill Hamilton, at his law firm office.3 major developments to expect in the upcoming episodes of Beyond The Gates from July 21, 2025, to July 25, 20251) Ted Richardson and Nicole Richardson will have an argument with each other, and Nicole will potentially end up asking Ted to file for divorceIn the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson might confront her husband, Ted Richardson, about how he kept secrets from her. This will be regarding his involvement in Martin Richardson's car accident two years ago. Both of them will have an argument with each other, and Nicole will potentially ask for a divorce. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicole might find out from her parents, Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree, about Martin's trauma from two years ago when he killed a racist white man. She will also learn that Ted had been in the loop and had kept the details from her.Ted's hopes for a romantic reunion with Nicole will be shattered when she tells him that she is considering a divorce.2) Naomi Dupree Hawthorne will end up finding out that her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, had been keeping secrets from her regarding Martin Richardson's secretSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates suggest that Naomi Dupree Hawthorne may have a difficult conversation with Jacob Hawthorne. She will tell him that she had always been proud of being a Dupree, had always defended the family name, and also considered Jacob to be one of them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacob will be given details regarding Martin Richardson's traumatizing secret from two years ago. This could potentially cause some marital issues between Naomi and Jacob.Meanwhile, Naomi, Vernon Dupree, and Anita Dupree will have an honest talk, and Naomi will tell them that Martin's cover could blow soon.3) Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will go over to her father, Bill Hamilton's, law firm office, and shout at himIn the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond The Gates, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will be shown visiting her father, Bill Hamilton, at his law firm office and lashing out at him. Spoilers suggest that she might tell him that she had been trying to get in touch with him for hours. She will appear upset and share that she could not believe that he had treated her this way. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also indicate that Chelsea might be outraged regarding Bill's part to play in trying to conceal the details about Martin's car accident.Fans can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.