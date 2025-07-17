Beyond The Gates recap (July 17, 2025): Martin moves out of his apartment while Smitty lies to Jacob Hawthorne

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 17, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Bradley Smitty Smith asked his husband, Martin Richardson, to move out of their house so that his family members would not be under threat.

Meanwhile, Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton got drunk together and ended up taking a trip down memory lane and discussing their past as partners. In addition to these, Smitty was forced to lie to Jacob Hawthorne, the police officer at the law enforcement department. Nicole Richardson had a tough time with her family members.

Everything that happened on the July 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Anita Dupree, the matriarch of the Dupree family, seemed to be extremely angry at her husband, Vernon Dupree, about having lied to her for a prolonged period of time. Anita accused Vernon of keeping her in the dark regarding the situation involving the dangerous busboy from the country club, Kenneth.

Vernon tried to assure her that he thought he had gotten the Kenneth situation under control, and also told her about how Kenneth had tried to target Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson. Anita seemed suspicious regarding Vernon being the one who had been behind Kenneth's hit-and-run case, but he told her it was Joey Armstrong and Bill Hamilton.

Vernon and Anita both seemed extremely worried about how they would tell their daughter, Nicole Richardson, the details regarding this incident, and said that she was already in a difficult place right now on Beyond The Gates.

At Bradley Smitty Smith's apartment, he found out about Kenneth's death and assumed that Martin Richardson, his husband, was the one behind this. Martin denied all involvement and said that he was innocent. Smitty yelled at Martin and asked him to give him more details, and their kids, Tyrell and Samantha, ended up coming down to see what was going on.

Martin ended up telling his kids about everything that had happened on the night of the fateful car accident. Smitty seemed extremely angry at Martin and said that he needed time and space to try to forgive Martin for everything he had done. Martin ended up tearfully leaving the apartment along with his packed bags.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, Vanessa McBride went over to Nicole Richardson's apartment to have a conversation with her. Nicole told her about how her latest encounter with Leslie Thomas had turned physical, and she tried to strangle her as well.

Vanessa filled Nicole in on the events at Martin's canceled press conference and told her that she knew that Martin was in some sort of trouble lately. Jacob met with Smitty and told him that Marcel Malone had discovered an unidentified body earlier that day, but Smitty lied and said that he did not know anything about that.

Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton shared drinks at the Orphey Gene's bar and ended up taking a trip down memory lane. Bill also spoke about how legendary Vernon was.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

