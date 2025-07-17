Beyond The Gates recap (July 16, 2025): Martin tells Smitty about the man he had killed, and Vanessa meets with Joey

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 16, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington. Anita Dupree, the matriarch of the Dupree family, finally returned to the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates after spending her time in Chicago with her Articulettes bandmates.

Meanwhile, Martin Richardson came clean to his husband, Bradley Smitty Smith, about what transpired two years ago on the night of the fateful accident. In addition to these developments, Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner's relationship, took a different and surprising turn.

Everything that happened on the July 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the July 16, 2025 episode of Beyond The Gates, at Orphey Gene's, Bill Hamilton met with Martin Richardson and confirmed that Kenneth, the dangerous busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, had been killed. Bill claimed that he was killed by the police during an encounter at a robbery site, but Vernon Dupree knew that it was actually a hit-and-run case.

Martin was suspicious about the fact that Bill received the confirmation photo during his press conference, but Bill consoled him and said it was merely a coincidence and divine intervention. Martin left their table at Orphey Gene's, and Bill and Vernon got into an intense fight on Beyond The Gates.

Vernon opened up about how he felt upset that his family members were accessories to a murder, and Bill retorted that at some point, the members of the dysfunctional Dupree family would end up in a mess, and they would need Bill to bail them out. Vernon, however, maintained that he held the real power between him and Bill.

Vanessa McBride accused Joey Armstrong that he had only invited her to Orphey Gene's as an alibi, but he said that he genuinely wanted to spend time with her because she was beautiful. Vanessa asked Joey for dirt on the Dupree family members, and Joey told her that they had recently disposed of a man to protect themselves.

Vanessa then spotted Marcel Malone on Beyond The Gates and invited him to their table. At Bradley Smitty Smith's apartment, he and the kids, Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson, were shown spending time together when Smitty found out from a reporter that Martin had called and canceled a press conference at Orphey Gene's.

Martin finally came home to Smitty and was surprised to see how Smitty had packed up his bags for him and was ready and waiting for him to leave. Martin sent the kids upstairs and told Smitty that he was ready to come clean about everything that he had been keeping from him about what had happened two years ago.

On Beyond The Gates, Martin and Vernon had been returning home two years ago and had gotten a flat tire, after which they were approached by two racist white men.

Martin shared how, during a brawl, he had hit one of the men with a crowbar in self-defense but had ended up killing him. The other surviving witness was Kenneth, who had been blackmailing him and remained a threat until his recent death.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

