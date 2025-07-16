What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (July 17, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates, scheduled to air on July 16, 2025, reveal that things are about to get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates.

Spoilers reveal that Nicole Richardson will get started on a new mission while Jacob Hawthorne, from the police department, will share extremely grave news with Bradley Smitty Smith.

In addition to these developments, spoilers suggest that the members of the Dupree family will welcome a new house guest and host them for a while. Vanessa McBride will also meet with Nicole and have an eventful conversation with her.

What to expect from the upcoming July 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the upcoming July 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Jacob Hawthorne, from the police department, will meet with Bradley Smitty Smith and deliver grave news to him. Spoilers suggest that it could potentially be regarding his investigative journalistic piece on Marcel Malone or about his husband, Martin Richardson's, involvement in the case.

In recent episodes of the show, Smitty and Jacob spent time discussing the case involving the corrupt cop Marcel Malone, and also how Jacob's father, Chief Hawthorne, had also been allegedly linked to the case. Jacob had initially been in disbelief but had done his research to find out what Smitty had been talking about.

One of Smitty's trusted and reliable sources also told him about how Vernon Dupree, the patriarch of the Dupree family, had been present as a witness during the internal trial hearings of Marcel Malone. This information had made both Smitty and Jacob suspicious on Beyond The Gates.

The plot hints that whatever Jacob tells Smitty will affect him and his career as a reporter and a journalist. The piece of information could also play a role in his future decisions regarding his family members, Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson, and his marriage to Martin.

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Vanessa McBride will receive information that she would relay to Nicole Dupree Richardson, and Nicole would go into a spiral of a fact-finding mission. The spoilers hint at the fact that it could potentially be information on someone whom Nicole had been keeping tabs on.

The storyline will involve Vanessa McBride and Katherine Kat Richardson, with the most information on the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and also term them as unofficial sleuths of the soap opera.

In addition to these developments, the spoilers for the upcoming episode of the show revealed that the members of the Dupree family will welcome an unexpected and surprising new houseguest at the mansion. Spoilers also reveal that in the upcoming episodes of the show over the next few days, this house guest will prolong their visit and stay, potentially, and get comfortable living inside the gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates.

The members of the Dupree family, especially Anita and Vernon Dupree, might get uncomfortable with the idea of this person living with them for a long time and overstaying their initial welcome.

Fans and viewers of Beyond The Gates can watch episodes on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

