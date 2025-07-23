What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates (July 24, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming July 24, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Vernon Dupree will come clean to Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, his granddaughter. Nicole Richardson will end up confronting Bill Hamilton regarding his involvement in Martin Richardson's car accident two years ago.Meanwhile, Katherine Kat Richardson will be shocked after walking into an unexpected situation. In addition to these developments, Kat and Eva Thomas's feud will escalate and will also involve Tomas.What to expect from the upcoming July 24, 2025, episode of Beyond the GatesOn the July 24, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, spoilers reveal that Vernon Dupree will have an honest conversation with his granddaughter Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne. According to the spoilers, Vernon will come clean to Naomi and reveal everything to her regarding Martin Richardson's past. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that Vernon will probably tell Naomi everything about what happened to Martin Richardson two years ago when he had gotten in a car accident, and also ended up killing a white racist man in self-defense.On Beyond the Gates, Vernon had been present at the crime scene and knew every detail about what had happened. In the upcoming episode of the show, he will reveal everything to Naomi after keeping her in the dark for two years. According to the spoilers, after learning about what had happened with her own family members, Naomi will be left in shock and unable to react.Meanwhile, Nicole Richardson will meet with Bill Hamilton and have an extremely heated confrontation with him. She would accuse him of causing a great deal of undue harm to her son, Martin Richardson. According to the spoilers, Nicole might be determined to make him pay for everything that he has done. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also suggest that due to his towering stress regarding Martin's fiasco, he might end up suffering from another health issue setback. Recently, on Beyond the Gates, Bill had suffered from a minor stroke, but he might end up being in ill health yet again.In addition to these developments, Katherine Kat Richardson will walk into an unexpected situation that will surprise and shock her. Spoilers reveal that Kat would be extremely hurt after seeing that people she had trusted previously betrayed her.Kat had been in a steady relationship with Tomas Navarro for some time and had also become intimately involved with him. However, Tomas also shared a casual, flirtatious relationship with Eva Thomas, who is the daughter of Ted Richardson and Leslie Thomas. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKat had been extremely disapproving of Eva trying to secure a job at Ted's office and also of Tomas and Eva's closeness. She held a personal grudge towards Eva after finding out that Eva's mother had shared an illicit affair with Ted, Kat's father, decades ago, which had ultimately led to the conception of Eva.Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates hint that Kat might potentially walk into a scene where Eva and Tomas are kissing each other at Orphey Gene's. According to the spoilers, the feud between Kat and Eva is expected to intensify as the episodes progress.Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.