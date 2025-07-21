What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (July 22, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming July 22, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Eva Thomas will stand up to Katherine Kat Richardson, Ted Richardson's daughter, who had been disapproving of her presence.Meanwhile, Hayley Lawson Hamilton will have a surprise planned for Bill Hamilton and do something unexpected. In addition to these developments, Allison will seek medical attention for her illness and find an excuse to meet Madison.Details involving Eva and Kat's showdown and Hayley's surprise for Bill on the July 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the July 22, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Eva Thomas will finally stand up for herself in front of Katherine Kat Richardson. In recent episodes, Kat was shown being extremely suspicious of Eva's motives and disliked her for the fact that her mother, Leslie Thomas, had had an affair with her father, Ted Richardson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two of them had never gotten along with each other from the start. Kat had especially disapproved when Ted had offered Eva an office job at his establishment. Kat had been extremely wary of Eva getting too close to the Richardson family and had always assumed her to want to take them down.In the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Eva will finally stand her ground and lash out at Kat. Spoilers also reveal that this could potentially be because of the fact that Eva had gotten close to Kat's boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, recently and shared a good time with him. Kat might have a showdown with Eva since she had flirted with Kat's boyfriend.Spoilers also reveal that Allison, one of Chelsea Dupree Hamilton's former love interests, will seek urgent medical attention. Allison had been shown not to have gotten over Chelsea, and she also had a connection to Doctor Madison Montgomery. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers suggest that Allison would use her illness as an excuse to meet Madison separately. The plot of Beyond The Gates suggests that Allison could have residual feelings for Chelsea and talk about that to Madison. The situation between the three women will get extremely complicated in the upcoming episode of the show.Meanwhile, Hayley Lawson Hamilton had been keeping a huge secret from her husband, Bill Hamilton. Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that Hayley will show Bill something that would potentially change the entire course of both their futures.On Beyond The Gates, the plot suggests that Hayley could have been faking the news of her entire pregnancy to make sure that Bill continues to support and stay with her. Dani Dupree, Bill's former wife, had also suggested that Hayley was faking her pregnancy just to get access to Bill's trust fund. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that Hayley will surprise Bill with something related to her pregnancy. Recently, she had refused to get any ultrasound tests done and had also not shared any details of her doctor's appointments with Bill. She could probably share those with Bill now.Fans and viewers of Beyond The Gates can watch the episodes on the CBS Network and stream them on Paramount+.