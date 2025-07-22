Beyond The Gates recap (July 22, 2025): Anita meets with Sharon and Tracy, while Allison tries to plot against Chelsea and Madison

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 22, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Anita Dupree finally ended up coming to a conclusive decision with her bandmates from her former girl band, the Articulettes.Meanwhile, Allison found a new way to try to get between Doctor Madison Montgomery and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton's relationship, attempting to get back with Chelsea. In addition to these developments, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro, Katherine Kat Richardson's boyfriend, ended up kissing.Details explored on everything that happened between Anita, Sharon, and Tracy, and how Allison tried to ruin Chelsea and Madison's relationship on Beyond The GatesOn the July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the girl band, the Articulettes, had a long-awaited reunion, but it was far from what they had expected. Sharon and Tracy went over to the Dupree mansion and demanded answers from Anita regarding why she had suddenly ghosted them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharon confronted Anita harshly, saying she was the one who had reignited everyone's dreams about a potential Articulettes reunion, only to disappear when things did not go her way. Anita tried to defend herself, claiming that Tracy and Sharon had refused to give them a real chance at a comeback.On Beyond The Gates, during their tense exchange, Vernon Dupree interrupted their conversation. He said that the world needed the magic of the girl band and that they should all unite and work through things to honor the memory of their deceased former member, Barbara. After this conversation, all three of them agreed and shook hands.Meanwhile, at Orphey Gene's, Katherine Kat Richardson and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton were having a conversation regarding Chelsea's stalker. While they were discussing how her relationship with Madison was progressing, Allison walked in. She had an injury on her forehead and seemed to be bleeding profusely. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChelsea ended up taking Allison to the hospital to get treated by Dr. Madison Montgomery. Madison saw the two of them together and seemed to be extremely confused about Chelsea's decisions. Chelsea tried to assure Madison that she loved her and not Allison, but Madison said that she had an inkling that Allison had faked her injury to get attention from Chelsea.On Beyond The Gates, Allison shared with Chelsea that her husband, Craig, had pushed her and caused her to fall. She also told her that she had left him because of that and held Chelsea's hand, saying she drove straight to her afterward.At Orphey Gene's, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro spoke about how Kat had been trying to set Eva up for failure and make things harder for her at work. Their conversation turned emotional, and the two ended up kissing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, Bill Hamilton spoke with Joey Armstrong regarding their past encounter with Kenneth, the dangerous busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, who was a huge threat. During the conversation, Tomas came in and delivered Hayley's sonogram reports.While Bill got busy on another phone call, Hayley held her reports in one hand and had a mysterious phone call with someone on the other end of the line.Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.