  • Beyond The Gates recap (July 22, 2025): Anita meets with Sharon and Tracy, while Allison tries to plot against Chelsea and Madison

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:22 GMT
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 22, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Anita Dupree finally ended up coming to a conclusive decision with her bandmates from her former girl band, the Articulettes.

Meanwhile, Allison found a new way to try to get between Doctor Madison Montgomery and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton's relationship, attempting to get back with Chelsea. In addition to these developments, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro, Katherine Kat Richardson's boyfriend, ended up kissing.

Details explored on everything that happened between Anita, Sharon, and Tracy, and how Allison tried to ruin Chelsea and Madison's relationship on Beyond The Gates

On the July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, the girl band, the Articulettes, had a long-awaited reunion, but it was far from what they had expected. Sharon and Tracy went over to the Dupree mansion and demanded answers from Anita regarding why she had suddenly ghosted them.

Sharon confronted Anita harshly, saying she was the one who had reignited everyone's dreams about a potential Articulettes reunion, only to disappear when things did not go her way. Anita tried to defend herself, claiming that Tracy and Sharon had refused to give them a real chance at a comeback.

On Beyond The Gates, during their tense exchange, Vernon Dupree interrupted their conversation. He said that the world needed the magic of the girl band and that they should all unite and work through things to honor the memory of their deceased former member, Barbara. After this conversation, all three of them agreed and shook hands.

Meanwhile, at Orphey Gene's, Katherine Kat Richardson and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton were having a conversation regarding Chelsea's stalker. While they were discussing how her relationship with Madison was progressing, Allison walked in. She had an injury on her forehead and seemed to be bleeding profusely.

Chelsea ended up taking Allison to the hospital to get treated by Dr. Madison Montgomery. Madison saw the two of them together and seemed to be extremely confused about Chelsea's decisions. Chelsea tried to assure Madison that she loved her and not Allison, but Madison said that she had an inkling that Allison had faked her injury to get attention from Chelsea.

On Beyond The Gates, Allison shared with Chelsea that her husband, Craig, had pushed her and caused her to fall. She also told her that she had left him because of that and held Chelsea's hand, saying she drove straight to her afterward.

At Orphey Gene's, Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro spoke about how Kat had been trying to set Eva up for failure and make things harder for her at work. Their conversation turned emotional, and the two ended up kissing.

Elsewhere, Bill Hamilton spoke with Joey Armstrong regarding their past encounter with Kenneth, the dangerous busboy from the Fairmont Crest Country Club, who was a huge threat. During the conversation, Tomas came in and delivered Hayley's sonogram reports.

While Bill got busy on another phone call, Hayley held her reports in one hand and had a mysterious phone call with someone on the other end of the line.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

