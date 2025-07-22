What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (July 23, 2025)?

Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Leslie Thomas will try to use her injury as leverage to push forward her new devious agenda against the Richardson and the Dupree family members.Meanwhile, Jacob Hawthorne, the law enforcement officer, will question a family member. In addition to these developments, Doctor Madison Montgomery believes that her partner, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, is getting played by Allison and her lies.What to expect from Leslie Thomas and Madison Montgomery in the upcoming July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn July 23, 2205, an episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas will fake a grievous injury to try to concoct more of her devious agendas against the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Recently on the show, she was shown scheming and planning on how to get back at the Richardsons and the Duprees. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that nobody in the city would be willing to trust her, so there could be a possibility that her agenda does not work out in her favor. Leslie had claimed that it was Nicole Richardson who had caused her this injury and blamed her entirely for it, even though it was not true.In the July 23, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers suggest that Leslie could be shown trying to take legal action against Nicole. She had already caused Nicole a lot of stress and worry after she had publicly revealed to her family members that she had had an affair with Nicole's husband, Ted Richardson, decades ago, which had resulted in the birth of her daughter, Eva Thomas.Leslie would try to further her agenda against Nicole and try to cause her downfall. Meanwhile, Jacob Hawthorne will question one of his family members regarding Martin Richardson's car accident two years ago and the person he had killed in self-defense. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers of Beyond The Gates suggest that Jacob could question his father, Elon Hawthorne, or it could also be one of the Dupree family members. Jacob knew that his family members had been keeping some dark and dangerous secrets from him and the other residents of the town, and he wanted to uncover the truth.Spoilers reveal that Naomi Dupree Hawthorne will find out every single detail about Martin Richardson, and Vernon Dupree will have a conversation with her regarding it. Martin had recently told the censored version of his story to his children, Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson, but after this revelation, all the members of his family would find out the gruesome details and be shaken up.In addition to these developments, on Beyond The Gates, Doctor Madison Montgomery will have a hunch regarding her partner, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, getting played. Spoilers suggest that Madison could potentially be hinting at Allison trying to manipulate Chelsea to get closer to her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostViewers will find out in the upcoming episode of the show whether Chelsea ends up believing Madison's suspicious or whether she ends up not taking it seriously.Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.