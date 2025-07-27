What to expect from the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates (July 28, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of Beyond the Gates is slated to air on July 28, 2025, and the story will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. According to the spoilers, Katherine Kat Richardson will tell Chelsea Dupree Hamilton that she has been keeping a secret from her boyfriend, Tomar Navarro.Meanwhile, Leslie Thomas will meet Ted Richardson and end up asking him for a favor that would help her consolidate her place in Fairmont Crest Estates. In addition to these developments, Naomi Dupree Hawthorne will meet with a new mystery woman named Regina.What to expect from the July 28 episode of Beyond The Gates? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers suggest that secrets will soon be revealed in the next episode of Beyond The Gates, set to release on July 28, 2025. Katherine Kat Richardson will go and meet her cousin, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton, and share a secret with her that she has been keeping in her relationship.Kat may confess to Chelsea that she has been keeping a big secret from her boyfriend, Tomas. According to the spoilers, Kat will tell Chelsea that she tracked Eva Thomas, her half-sister's location, and followed the directions right up to her hotel room.Kat will then tell Chelsea that she knew that Eva and Tomas have been getting closer together and have also kissed each other. Both of them tried to convince Kat that Tomas was in Eva's hotel room to pick up a book, but Kat knew that that was not the case.Beyond The Gates spoilers show that Kat will unveil how she has been pretending that she has not seen them together, but she's unable to move forward with this piece of information. Chelsea may give Kat some advice to help her cope with the situation. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the next episode of Beyond The Gates, Naomi Dupree Hawthorne will end up meeting a mystery woman named Regina, who will have all the answers that she has been looking for. Recently, on the show, Naomi has been looking into a s*xual harassment case against her father, Bill Hamilton, and his law firm.Spoilers suggest that Naomi could end up getting all the proof that she has been in need of to pursue the case. As per spoilers, if Naomi does end up using the piece of information that Regina would provide her with, her already fragile relationship with her father, Bill, may be further affected.In addition to these developments, Leslie Thomas might plan her next revenge plot against the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, especially the Dupree and the Richardson family members. Spoilers suggest that Leslie will go over to Ted Richardson's hotel room and try to have a conversation with him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers of Beyond The Gates reveal that Leslie will ask Ted for a favor to help further her malicious plot. Ted will either give in to Leslie's demands or end up staying away from the woman who deliberately tried to destroy his family with the news of his former illicit affair with her. She ruined his life, and he has been suffering from its consequences since then.Fans and viewers can watch episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.