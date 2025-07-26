Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from July 28 to August 1, 2025

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera, Beyond the Gates, from July 28 to August 1, 2025. A tornado of family secrets, hidden truths, and a highly anticipated reunion has been promised for the week. The Dupres can get themselves entangled in a growing drama, as long-standing tension boils and new secrets emerge. As Naomi delves into the secrets of her past, her questions will be answered by an unknown entity. On the other hand, June's past connection may take the spotlight. At the same time, a Concert may be in the planning stage by the Duprees. Leslie will also reach out to Ted to seek some help. And Hayley will try to bring Bill out of his past life.Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised. Beyond the Gates: Spoilers from July 28 to August 1, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMonday, July 28: Past Secrets and Burdensome TruthsThis week on Beyond the Gates opens with Naomi on a tireless quest to uncover the truth about June's mysterious past, particularly regarding a secret photo. Her discovery will lead her to a woman named Regina, who holds the key to Naomi's answers.On the other hand, Kat will be struggling with a huge secret that he is keeping from Tomas. Meanwhile, Leslie will be seen seeking a favor from Ted, despite his apparent desire to distance away from her manipulative ways.Tuesday, July 29: Vacations and Love TrianglesThings might be tracking a break in a good way in the life of Ashley and Andre on Beyond the Gates as the two decide to take a trip together. Elsewhere, drama may rise in Fairmonth Crest as the truth about June may come to light, which could shake the ground for some. On the other hand, Vessa might find it challenging to manage her lovers as she will face some difficulty in striking a peace between Doug and Joey.Wednesday, July 30: Reunion Concert, View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther on the daily soap Beyond the Gates, things might take a different turn, as Nicole decides to glue her family together. Martin is seen coming to his mother to seek help for his marriage, which is currently facing issues, possibly after the recent revelation from his past. However, Nicole decides to take a chance and help them.On the other hand, Vernon is fully invested in the preparations for the Reunion Concert of The Articulettes, which is going to take place soon. Elsewhere, a wind might hit the unshakable Dani as one of her daughters brings in shocking news.Thursday, July 31: Will the Reunion Concert happen?Furthermore, on Beyond the Gates, the Dupree sisters are seen scheming for something good, although the nuances of their plan have yet to be completely unveiled. This suggests a joint front, indicating that they share a common challenge or a united front to address their family or business interests. This day also features a heartwarming moment as Vernon and Tyrell might be seen together having a deep conversation.However, the Reunion concert of The Articulettes will face some difficulty as Anita will be seen getting into a conflict with Tracy and Sharon, the other two members of the group. Thus, leaving fans uncertain about whether the concert will take place.Friday, August 1: The Articulettes Take the Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the week on Beyond the Gates comes to a close, things will become emotional on one end and exciting on the other. Fans may witness Derek opening up to Ashley about his feelings to stay with her, even though it hurts, as their relationship might have lost its spark. On the other hand, the Articulettes concert is set to take the stage after the conflict between the band members is resolved.Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Hayley, who wants Bill to focus on their relationship and their life ahead, may be seen asking Bill to cut ties with his past life and family for their future.To know what's next, catch the upcoming episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.