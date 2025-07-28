  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • Beyond The Gates recap (July 28, 2025): Leslie concocts a new plan while Ashley and Andre spend time together

Beyond The Gates recap (July 28, 2025): Leslie concocts a new plan while Ashley and Andre spend time together

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:35 GMT
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
A still from Beyond The Gates (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 28, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Andre Richardson and Ashley Morgan became romantically involved with each other. On the other hand, Leslie Thomas spent her time concocting a new malicious scheme involving Eva Thomas, her daughter, and Ted Richardson.

Ad

Elsewhere, June's sister ended up sharing a shocking story about June and her past. In addition to these developments, at Katherine Kat Richardson's studio, she and her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, shared an intimate moment.

Everything that happened on the July 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the July 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, tensions rose at the Garland Memorial Hospital. Ashley Morgan seemed to avoid Shanice since she had started dating her former partner, Derek Baldwin, right after they had broken up. Shanice pointed out that Ashley already knew about her interest in Derek and that it had not been a secret between the two of them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Their conversation was cut short when Andre Richardson approached Ashley at the nurses' station. Andre explained that he was there to visit a friend of Ted Richardson's who had previously scheduled an appointment but canceled at the last minute. Ashley appeared a little jealous, and Andre tried to make her feel better about it, asking her out for a dinner date on Beyond The Gates.

Andre asked Ashley what her favorite location in the entire world was, and she confirmed it was Paris. After her shift, she went over to Andre's apartment for dinner and found the place decorated in a Parisian style, with French music and pictures of the Eiffel Tower.

Ad

Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Katherine Kat Richardson's studio, Kat and her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, ended up getting intimate with each other; however, Kat was shown regretful.

Chelsea Dupree Hamilton met with Kat after Tomas left and learned that the two of them had been physical with each other. When Chelsea asked Kat how the experience had been, Kat admitted she hadn’t enjoyed a single moment of it and questioned whether something might be wrong with her.

Ad
Ad

However, Chelsea reassured her that everyone's first time could be awkward or disappointing. She encouraged her to have an honest and open conversation with Tomas. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Orphey Gene's, Leslie Thomas and her daughter Eva Thomas reminisced about how simple life used to foe the two of them.

Eva said that she had a feeling that things would get bad soon, and Leslie asked her to pay their bill since it had been a struggle for her to hold onto any stable job that paid well. Later, Leslie went over to Ted Richardson's hotel room and asked him for a loan. She promised that she would keep it a secret from Nicole Richardson, but he flat-out refused her.

Ad
Ad

Leslie then used Eva and asked her to go to Ted instead and ask her for a loan since he would never refuse his daughter. Eva went over and got the money from him.

Meanwhile, June's sister met with Naomi and revealed to her about June's kids, who were fostered.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author
Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Know More
Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications