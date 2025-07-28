Beyond The Gates recap (July 28, 2025): Leslie concocts a new plan while Ashley and Andre spend time together

In the Beyond The Gates episode aired on July 28, 2025, things took an extremely dramatic turn among the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Andre Richardson and Ashley Morgan became romantically involved with each other. On the other hand, Leslie Thomas spent her time concocting a new malicious scheme involving Eva Thomas, her daughter, and Ted Richardson.Elsewhere, June's sister ended up sharing a shocking story about June and her past. In addition to these developments, at Katherine Kat Richardson's studio, she and her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, shared an intimate moment.Everything that happened on the July 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The GatesOn the July 28, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, tensions rose at the Garland Memorial Hospital. Ashley Morgan seemed to avoid Shanice since she had started dating her former partner, Derek Baldwin, right after they had broken up. Shanice pointed out that Ashley already knew about her interest in Derek and that it had not been a secret between the two of them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir conversation was cut short when Andre Richardson approached Ashley at the nurses' station. Andre explained that he was there to visit a friend of Ted Richardson's who had previously scheduled an appointment but canceled at the last minute. Ashley appeared a little jealous, and Andre tried to make her feel better about it, asking her out for a dinner date on Beyond The Gates.Andre asked Ashley what her favorite location in the entire world was, and she confirmed it was Paris. After her shift, she went over to Andre's apartment for dinner and found the place decorated in a Parisian style, with French music and pictures of the Eiffel Tower. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Katherine Kat Richardson's studio, Kat and her boyfriend, Tomas Navarro, ended up getting intimate with each other; however, Kat was shown regretful.Chelsea Dupree Hamilton met with Kat after Tomas left and learned that the two of them had been physical with each other. When Chelsea asked Kat how the experience had been, Kat admitted she hadn’t enjoyed a single moment of it and questioned whether something might be wrong with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Chelsea reassured her that everyone's first time could be awkward or disappointing. She encouraged her to have an honest and open conversation with Tomas. Meanwhile, on Beyond The Gates, at Orphey Gene's, Leslie Thomas and her daughter Eva Thomas reminisced about how simple life used to foe the two of them.Eva said that she had a feeling that things would get bad soon, and Leslie asked her to pay their bill since it had been a struggle for her to hold onto any stable job that paid well. Later, Leslie went over to Ted Richardson's hotel room and asked him for a loan. She promised that she would keep it a secret from Nicole Richardson, but he flat-out refused her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeslie then used Eva and asked her to go to Ted instead and ask her for a loan since he would never refuse his daughter. Eva went over and got the money from him. Meanwhile, June's sister met with Naomi and revealed to her about June's kids, who were fostered.Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.