General Hospital spoilers: Cody apologizes, while Nina gives Sonny something to think about

The current storyline of General Hospital pursues multiple plot arcs, building up to a major showdown. A showdown is inevitable, thanks to two former mobsters walking around in Port Charles while Sonny, the resident mob boss, is fighting health and family issues. High-strung emotions and rivalries add to the drama raging in town.

As fans may remember, Sam and Dex died at the hospital due to a conspiracy awaiting investigation. On the other hand, Michael was a victim of another conspiracy, an explosion at Sonny's penthouse.

While Sasha found herself pregnant with Michael's baby, the latter was fighting a custody battle with his cheating wife, Willow. As such, Sasha asked Jason to pretend to be the father after Cody spread this rumor. On the other hand, Nina wants to end Willow's affair with Drew and has asked for Carly's help. General Hospital has its plate full of so many interconnected story arcs.

Relationship complications have been integral to ABC's long-running daily soap that premiered in April 1963. General Hospital focuses on the medical facility in the fictional township of Port Charles besides involving the town's residents.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Cody continues apologizing

As the recent episodes have shown, Cody Bell, played by Josh Kelly, has been making a fool of himself. After his break up with Sasha Gilmore, he went gambling, lost money, tried to extort some from Spinelli, fought with Lucky Spencer, and even rejected his father Mac Scorpio's advice.

Then he learned that Sasha was pregnant and spotted her with Jason Morgan, coming to the expected misunderstanding. Not only did he disclose Jason's involvement with Sasha to Anna, but also picked up a fight with Jason at Charlie's pub. He later felt contrite over his behavior as he confessed to Felicia.

Thursday, February 13, 2025, of General Hospital, will find Cody apologizing again. However, the recipient of his regret is unclear. It may be Sasha, who he wants to have a good rapport with. Alternatively, it may be Molly who Cody is slated to reconnect with after the latter's separation from TJ.

General Hospital: Nina reaches out to Sonny

As General Hospital fans know, Nina Reeves has an important and difficult agenda before her. On one hand, she plans to break up the romance between her daughter, Willow, and the despicable, Drew Caine, while on the other, she must disclose a secret to Willow. She has collaborated with Carly, her longtime rival over this.

For some time, others, including Maxie Jones, have been advising Nina to spill the truth about her secret affair with Drew to Willow. Drew carried on an affair with Willow even when he was in an intimate relationship with Nina.

As of now, Nina has tried all measures to convince Willow to end her relationship. However, as a last step, she may need to divulge Drew's parallel romance to make Willow see his despicable character. Whether this comes through remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Nina is slated to cross paths with Sonny as he reaches town. She may learn about his custody battle with Ava, and advise him to take things in stride. Alternatively, she may discuss her plan to drive Drew away from Willow's life. Whatever, topics they discuss, Nina will likely leave Sonny pensive and thoughtful.

General Hospital: Liz, Chase and Sonny have worries ahead of them

The General Hospital spoilers suggest Ric Lansing may get back to Liz with the information Liz had asked him to bring. However, he may be worried about her safety. Liz may try to assure him about being careful and not straying away from the lawful path. However, she is unaware that Cyrus overheard her previous conversation with Ric and she is on his target list.

With Martin's complaint against Danny's outburst at Cyrus Renault and Jason's threats, Chase will need to take over an official investigation. He may need to give Anna an explanation about how Danny and Jason know about Cyrus being the prime suspect in Sam's murder case. Whether that affects his reputation and career remains to be seen.

Sonny Corinthos will likely meet his righthand man, Jason Morgan, after returning to Port Charles. As such, they will exchange notes. Jason may inform Sonny about Cyrus's involvement in Sam's death and how he threatened the criminal.

Soon Sonny may come to know about Jenz Sidwell's involvement in the explosion at his penthouse. These triggers may affect his heart condition and give him stress. It could be Sonny that Kristina worries about before her mother Alexis, if not Danny.

For more updates about Sonny's dangers, Jason's revenge, and Sasha's baby, stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday on ABC.

