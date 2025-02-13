General Hospital recap (February 12, 2025): Jason threatens Cyrus, Josslyn gets arrested, and Nina hides the truth

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital that aired on February 12, 2025, tensions were high in Port Charles as Jason confronted Cyrus at Charlie’s, warning him to stay away from Danny. Meanwhile, Anna arrested Josslyn for trespassing in Cyrus' apartment, and Sasha urged Jason not to seek revenge, reminding him that it could cost his son’s respect.

At Bobbie’s, Lulu struggled to handle the rush after taking over for Josslyn. Dante stepped in to help, leading to a lighthearted moment. Meanwhile, Nina planned to confess to Willow about her affair with Drew, but Tracy interrupted, making Willow break down in self-doubt.

At the PCPD, Chase uncovered a lead in the Cyrus investigation when a witness mentioned a blonde woman entering his apartment. With Jason, Josslyn, and the police all tangled in Cyrus' mess, the tension in Port Charles kept rising.

Trending

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Jason’s fiery warning to Cyrus

Jason rushed into Charlie’s and found Cyrus with Danny. Furious, he pulled his son away and warned Cyrus that no one would find his body if he touched Danny again. Cyrus stayed calm, insisting he meant no harm. Later, Marty urged Cyrus to press charges, but he refused, saying he was choosing peace.

Josslyn's risky move lands her in jail

At the PCPD on General Hospital, a witness told Chase that a blonde woman had entered Cyrus’ apartment. Suspecting Josslyn, Anna ordered her arrest. Chase picked Josslyn up from Bobbie’s and brought her in. When she denied everything, Anna warned her about trespassing and fraud. Josslyn smugly asked for Diane, so Anna arrested her “for her own damn good.”

Later, Chase reassured Josslyn that they were working to bring Dex to justice. Meanwhile, Marty confronted Anna, angry that Jason hadn’t been arrested for threatening Cyrus.

Jason and Sasha’s intervention for Danny

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Jason scolded Danny for confronting Cyrus and told him to control his temper. Danny admitted he was angry but didn’t regret his actions. When Jason mentioned Sasha’s pregnancy, Danny assumed Jason was the father. Sasha denied it but said they had to let people believe it. When Danny asked for the identity of the real father, she refused to reveal it.

Before Jason left, Sasha warned him not to kill Cyrus, reminding him that Danny looked up to him. Jason was left questioning if revenge was worth losing his son’s love and respect.

Dante and Lulu's chaotic night at Bobbie’s

With Josslyn arrested, Lulu struggled to handle the busy crowd at Bobbie’s. Dante stopped by, noticed the chaos, and jumped in to help, even putting out a small toaster fire. They shared a rare laugh, and Dante admitted he hadn’t felt that lighthearted since Sam’s death.

Later, Gio and Emma arrived to promote their fundraiser. Emma jokingly complimented Gio’s eyelashes and pointed out they looked like Dante’s.

Maxie pushes Lucas to move on

Lucas and Maxie went out for the night, but he couldn’t stop worrying about Carly and Jack. Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Carly tested Jack’s ability to handle a dive bar. He assured her the company mattered more than the place.

Lucas wasn’t happy, and Carly admitted people warned her about Jack but she made her own choices. Jack confidently stated that when he wanted someone, nothing could stop him.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback