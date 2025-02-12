General Hospital recap (February 11, 2025): Jason protects Danny, Sonny faces surgery, and Curtis warns Jordan

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on February 11, 2025, Sonny Corinthos got to know that he didn’t need a pacemaker but still required surgery. Kristina’s clash with Ava gave Sonny an advantage in the custody battle for Avery, despite Natalia urging him to compromise.

At Charlie’s, Cyrus Renault stirred trouble, leading to a tense moment with Danny, who blamed him for his mother’s death. Jason arrived in time to warn Cyrus to stay away from his son. Meanwhile, Sasha begged Jason to keep his child’s paternity a secret as it could affect Michael’s future.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Willow stopped hiding her feelings for Drew, despite Nina warning her of the consequences. Elsewhere, Curtis cautioned Jordan about Sidwell, but her curiosity led her into danger.

Trending

General Hospital recap for episode aired on Wednesday, February 11, 2025

Sonny gets a life-changing update

On his way back to Port Charles from Los Angeles, Sonny’s doctor called with good news that he didn’t need a pacemaker but still needed heart surgery. Wanting privacy, he chose to have the procedure in LA. Natalia supported him but warned that the custody battle with Ava could add stress.

Emma’s bold move with Kai

At the bar on General Hospital, Gio helped Emma prepare to meet Kai. When Trina introduced them, Emma invited Kai to a benefit for her animal rights group and asked him to give a speech. Impressed by her passion, Kai agreed and took a selfie with Emma, posting it online. Later, the photo helped reveal Cyrus’ location.

Willow comes clean about Drew

At a restaurant on General Hospital, Willow complained to Nina and Martin about Drew being judged unfairly, while Jason was seen as a hero. Martin brought up Michael’s custody battle, hoping for information to help Nina, but Willow said there was nothing against him. As she talked, she realized she no longer needed to hide her relationship with Drew. Nina warned her to stay quiet while Michael recovered.

Danny confronts Cyrus and Jason steps in

Desperate for answers about his mother’s death, Danny searched for clues. When he saw Kai’s social media post showing Cyrus at Charlie’s, he knew where to go. At the bar, Cyrus talked to Martin about his broken family and his failed attempt to move Lulu. Martin warned him that controlling Lulu would only push Lucky away.

Danny then stormed in, accusing Cyrus of killing his mother. Cyrus calmly put a hand on Danny’s shoulder, suggesting they pray. Before it got worse, Jason burst in, shouting, “take your hand off my son!”

Jason and Sasha’s secret pact

At the Quartermaine boathouse, Sasha begged Jason to let people believe he was her baby’s father instead of Michael. She thought this would help Michael keep custody of his kids. Jason hesitated but agreed, as long as Danny knew the truth.

Curtis’ warning about Sidwell

At Café Cherrie on General Hospital, Curtis and Jordan discussed saving the esplanade project. Their talk was cut short when Sidwell introduced himself and showed interest in the project.

Jenz suggested using eminent domain to take Pier 55 to reduce crime. When he stepped away for a call, Curtis warned Jordan that Jenz was working with Drew to take over Sonny’s business. Despite Curtis’ warning, Jordan stayed to hear more.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback