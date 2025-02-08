General Hospital spoilers for the next week from February 10 to 14, 2025

In the upcoming week on ABC's General Hospital, from February 10 to 14, 2025, Jason and Tracy will have a major showdown, Carly keeps a promise, Ava’s plan hits a rock, Kai and Trina’s connection grows stronger, and relationships continue to evolve.

Last week on General Hospital, the drama escalated as Sasha faced rumors about her baby’s father, and Lulu had a scary confrontation with Cyrus. Josslyn continued to dig into Cyrus’s secrets, while tensions between Carly, Drew, and Willow reached a boiling point.

The investigation into Sam’s murder got more intense, with new suspects emerging. Lois revealed a painful secret about Brook Lynn, and Drew’s relationship with Nina grew more complicated. Carly and Lucas had a deep conversation, and Sidwell’s arrival brought even more mystery to Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 10 to 14, 2025

Monday, February 10: A battle of wits

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, viewers are treated to a major showdown between Jason and Tracy as they face off in a battle of wits. Carly makes a promise, though keeping it might prove more challenging than she thought.

Ava, always planning, thinks she has everything figured out, but things don’t go as expected. Meanwhile, Trina and Kai spend time together and get closer. Willow, unsure about what to do, starts questioning her next move.

Tuesday, February 11: Curtis puts Jordan on notice

Curtis steps up and issues Jordan a warning, causing tension between them. Elizabeth shares a meaningful moment with Isaiah, while Sonny gets some good news after dealing with his health problems. Jason talks with Sasha, and Cody finds a surprising friend in Felicia. As the tension grows, everyone in Port Charles faces tough choices, and the drama keeps building.

Wednesday, February 12: Josslyn finds trouble

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Jason spends time with his son, Danny, helping him understand everything that has happened in their family. Meanwhile, Josslyn gets into a tough situation. Will she find a way out of it?

In a surprising move, Alexis asks Tracy for a favor. Carly and Brennan enjoy a fun night out, while Kristina gets a chance to know Isaiah better. This episode is expected to be full of surprises, with emotions running high for many characters.

Thursday, February 13: Sonny's dilemma

Sonny has to make an important decision after Nina gives him something to think about. Will he take her advice or ignore it? Chase is ready to admit something important, but who will he tell? Sasha faces another emotional setback. Elizabeth tries to comfort Ric, but their complicated past makes things difficult. Meanwhile, Cody wants to apologize for his mistakes, but will his apology be accepted?

Friday, February 14: A Valentine's Day surprise

On Valentine’s Day, Ava gets an offer, but will she take it? Ric struggles with doubts and wonders if he’s making the right decision. Kristina gets angry about something, and Molly’s upcoming revelation might be the reason. Meanwhile, Alexis asks Jason for help, but will he hear her out?

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

