5 things you didn’t know about General Hospital fame Braedyn Bruner

Braedyn Bruner, who made her debut as Emma Scorpio Drake on General Hospital on February 12, 2025, brings new energy to the character who has been on the show since 2008. Originally from Texas, Braedyn began acting at five and moved to Los Angeles at 17 to pursue her career. Before joining General Hospital, she starred in the coming-of-age film Break and a horror movie directed by Justin and Christian Long.

To prepare for playing Emma, Braedyn spent time learning about the character's past and her relationships with key characters like Robin and Patrick. She also appreciates working with Finola Hughes (Anna), calling their chemistry on screen exciting and fun.

5 things to know about General Hospital actress Braedyn Bruner

1) A libra with a diverse heritage

Braedyn Bruner was born on October 9, 2000, making her a Libra. She has a mix of Italian, English, and German heritage. This diverse background helps her play different kinds of characters well, which helps her connect to her viewers. Her ability to draw on her multifaceted background adds depth to her portrayal of Emma on General Hospital.

2) Television debut on Barney & Friends

In 2009, Bruner made her TV debut on Barney & Friends, where she played the "French Girl" in an episode called Bonjour, Barney!: France. In the episode, she went to France with Barney to learn how to paint. Even though her role was small, it was the start of her acting career and showed her natural charm and talent.

3) Braedyn's parents were a big fan of General Hospital

Braedyn has a special connection to General Hospital because her parents were big fans of the show in the 1980s and 1990s. They were “over the moon” when they found out she was auditioning for it.

Braedyn in an interview with TV Insider published on December 23, 2024, said her mom was especially happy when she learned she would be working with Finola Hughes, who plays Anna, Emma's grandmother. This moment made Braedyn's connection to the show even more special.

“When my mom found out that I was screen-testing with Finola (Huges, Anna Devane, Emma’s grandmother], she was just beside herself,” said Bruner in the interview with TV Insider.

4) YouTube deep dive for role preparation

In the same interview, she mentioned that to get ready for her GH audition, Bruner spent time learning about Emma’s character. She watched old episodes on YouTube that showed Emma with her parents, Robin and Patrick, and her scenes with Anna. This helped Bruner understand Emma’s relationships and gave her an idea of how to bring Emma to life in a fresh way.

5) Film roles before GH

Before joining the ABC soap opera General Hospital, Bruner appeared in two films. She starred in the lead role of Millie, in the coming-of-age drama Break, and also appeared in the horror movie V/H/S/Beyond, which was directed by Justin Long and his brother Christian Long. These roles helped her improve her acting skills and get ready for her exciting role as Emma Scorpio Drake.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

