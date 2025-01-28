Days of Our Lives recap (January 28, 2025): Arnold's heated moment with Savannah and secrets spilled at Jada's bachelorette

NBC's Days of Our Lives, which now airs on Peacock, first premiered on American television on November 8, 1965. Created by the couple Betty and Ted Corday, it has captivated audiences for decades with its compelling storylines. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the show centers around the lives and dramas of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

The January 28, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives delivered a series of interesting twists to the storyline. Jada and faux Rafe, who is actually Arnold Feniger, both had their bachelorette and bachelor parties. The women at the bachelorette enjoyed themselves while also spilling secrets. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera spent the night trying to conceal his malicious plots.

On Days of Our Lives, as the night before Jada and Rafe's wedding unfolded in Salem, the residents threw bachelor and bachelorette parties for the couple. Jada's party took place at Stephanie's apartment, where Chanel, Paulina, Belle, and Gabi were in attendance. While celebrating Jada's transition from single life, the friends drank jello shots and played games with each other.

Chanel made it clear that she did not want to dwell on her separation from Johnny. However, after a couple of drinks, she broke down and lamented about how he had betrayed her trust and broken her heart. Meanwhile, Gabi and Belle shared secrets about their past intimacies, revealing that both had been physically close to EJ DiMera.

Faux Rafe, who is actually Arnold Feniger in disguise, celebrated his bachelor party at The Brady Pub with friends Steve, EJ, Johnny, Javi, and Shawn. They drank a lot of beer, and eventually, an exotic stripper dancer showed up at the party. While the other men were busy drowning themselves in alcohol, EJ DiMera made sure that Arnold did not mistakenly reveal his true identity after having one too many drinks.

Arnold Feniger got too close to the stripper and almost got a lap dance when the girls from the bachelorette party showed up at the bar for a change of scene. Jada assured him that she did not mind if he wanted to dance with the stripper Savannah while Chanel had a drunken altercation with Johnny. She almost tried to break a beer bottle on him.

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Chanel rushed out of the bar crying, and Shawn followed her out. The two shared an emotional moment, hinting at a potential intimacy between them. Jada left the pub after faux Rafe told her that he had a room booked in the Salem Inn and wanted to spend the night there since they should not see each other before the wedding for good luck.

Using this alibi, Arnold went to the Inn as faux Rafe and ended up getting intimate with Savannah after she arrived at his room on Days of Our Lives.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

