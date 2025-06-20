Days of Our Lives recap (June 20, 2025): Sophia's false labor interrupts graduation, and Rachel reveals a haunting secret

In the recent episode of Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on June 20, 2025, graduation day in Salem was more than just a celebration. Holly, Tate, and their friends marked a big milestone, but things took a turn when Sophia had a sudden labor scare, leaving everyone anxious.

Ad

Meanwhile, Paulina gave a touching speech and celebrated her anniversary with Abe. Chanel clashed with EJ, blaming him for Johnny’s doubts about being a father. Later, EJ made a secretive call about a memory stick.

At the hospital, Sarah checked on Marlena after she felt dizzy. However, young Rachel became the focus after hinting at something troubling. In her sleep, she cried out something shocking, which left Marlena deeply worried.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, June 20, 2025

Holly, Tate, and Sophia face emotional crossroads

Holly rushed to graduation and shared a sweet moment with Tate. Aaron and Sophia joined them to celebrate Holly being named salutatorian. As they reflected on their last day at school, Sophia suddenly clutched her stomach and said she might be in labor. They hurried to the hospital.

Ad

Holly was worried, especially since Sophia and Tate hadn’t found adoptive parents. At the hospital, Sophia admitted she feared Tate might grow attached to the baby, but she still wanted to do what was best for everyone.

Chanel confronts EJ while Paulina steals the spotlight

At the square, Paulina practiced her speech with Abe, who said it was fine to spend their anniversary at graduation. Chanel passed by and shared her worries about EJ’s influence on Johnny, especially with a baby possibly coming.

Ad

Ad

Later at The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Paulina and Abe celebrated with a toast. Chanel joined them but seemed uneasy.

At the DiMera mansion, Brady confronted EJ about covering up Johnny’s shooting. EJ said he only wanted to protect his son. Rachel walked in feeling sick, so Brady took her to the hospital. Chanel then arrived and angrily blamed EJ for messing up Johnny’s future.

Marlena’s dizzy spell leads to something more

Ad

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Sarah checked on Marlena after she felt dizzy. Marlena admitted she was stressed, not eating well, and still upset over John’s disappearance. Sarah suggested therapy, but Marlena changed the topic to Sarah’s issues with Xander to feel helpful.

Brady then brought in Rachel, who had thrown up. While Marlena stayed with her, Sarah agreed to check on her. Their exam was interrupted when Sophia, Tate, and Amy rushed in, thinking Sophia was in labor.

Ad

Ad

Rachel’s trauma slowly comes to light

While Sophia on Days of Our Lives went for her exam, Rachel stayed with Sarah and said her stomach hurt when she thought too much. Sarah gently asked her to open up and promised to keep it private.

Rachel hesitated but said she sometimes saw and heard things she shouldn’t. A nurse interrupted before she could say more.

Later, while doing a puzzle with Marlena, Rachel fell asleep and suddenly shouted, “No! Don’t shoot him!” Marlena was shocked, realizing Rachel might be hiding something serious.

Ad

Graduation ends, but questions linger

Sarah on Days of Our Lives told Tate, Brady, and Amy that Sophia wasn’t in labor after all. Sophia apologized for the scare and offered dinner, but they declined. Amy promised her a quiet celebration, and they were glad there was still time to find adoptive parents.

Brady thanked Sarah and offered support. Aaron reassured Holly about Eric and Nicole. They went off to celebrate.

Ad

Fans watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More