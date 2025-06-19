Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 20 to 27, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Readjustments are the highlights of the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives as Bo, Steve, Philip, Marlena, and many others reconsider their decisions and actions. While Marlena is forced to take notice of Rachel's hidden memories, Tate is pulled into action as Sophia moves on to the next phase of her life, motherhood. Meanwhile, Paul and Andrew make plans for their wedding.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives highlighted John's heroic demise while saving Bo. As the hero was given a tearful farewell, the latter woke up from his coma, cured of sepsis. Flashbacks and memorials paid tribute to the ISA agent and the actor, late Drake Hogestyn. Bo was seen rushing to Salem for the funeral, defying the doctor's orders.

Elsewhere, Xander's brutal assault sent Philip to the hospital, while Sarah broke up with her ruthless husband in response. An arrested Xander was released on bail due to a lack of evidence. While Kate hoped for Philip to wake, he did as his culprit returned with another attempt at killing. However, the victim refused to name Xander as the criminal.

Meanwhile, the long-running Peacock daily soap will continue to showcase the altered relationship dynamics as some characters return to the show and others leave in the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Marlena catches a hint of a secret

Marlena Evans is busy readjusting her life in the wake of her husband's demise. As she mourns, she will be surrounded by her loved ones. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that little Rachel will give her company for some time. However, she will notice the sleeping child screaming and appealing to someone, not to "shoot him," during a nightmare.

This will catch Marlena's attention, and the psychologist may wonder about the child's mental stress. Marlena will likely want to get to the bottom of this. She may corner Brady, who will likely open up about what Rachel witnessed.

Logically, Marlena may next ask Johnny about his actions on the night of EJ's shootout. The latter will assure her of his innocence. Whether Marlena's actions lead to the real culprit remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Tate and Sophia's graduation plan gets derailed

Aaron Greene returned to town, and the graduating teenagers recently caught up with each other. They planned to enjoy their final days as high schoolers before taking life seriously. Aaron told Sophia Choi about being romantically interested in her for some time.

While Holly's mother is looking up schools in Europe, Tate plans to register with Salem University. However, the Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sophia will experience labor cramps during the big event. She will rush to the hospital with Tate accompanying her.

After the child is born, Sophia and Tate will need to look for adoptive parents again. Tate may want to get back with Holly after the adoption, while Sophia and Aaron may think of getting together. Meanwhile, there may be a twist coming up in Sophia's baby's paternity if Aaron was involved with her in the past.

Elsewhere, the loan sharks are threatening to harm Holly and Arianna if Doug III doesn't pay up. Whether he saves their lives or the girls are kidnapped remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Paul and Andrew's big day is approaching

Fans may remember that Paul and Andrew came to Salem planning to tie the knot after John's recovery. However, John passed away, leaving Paul to deliver an emotional speech at his funeral. However, with Marlena's insistence, the couple will go ahead with their wedding plans, hoping for John's blessings.

The upcoming week will see the duo make preparations to exchange vows as the others pitch in with ideas. Meanwhile, the two will reconnect with the Salem residents and spend time with their loved ones. Whether the other members of Andrew Donovan's family arrive for the wedding remains to be seen.

The other arcs in the upcoming episodes involve Philip's deal with Xander, Sami's return to town, and Bo and Hope's travel abroad. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the drama as Sophia lands in the hospital and Marlena gets a shock.

