Who played Andrew Donovan on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Andrew Donovan is a legacy character on Days of Our Lives, tied to the show’s Donovan family. As the son of super-spy Shane Donovan and Kimberly Brady, Andrew has held potential for high-stakes drama. Though he hasn’t always been a central figure on-screen, Andrew's appearances over the years have fueled speculation about his future in Salem.

Portrayed by Colton Little since 2022, Andrew's recent storylines include rescuing Steve and John from Megan's clutches. He also developed a romantic relationship with Paul Narita, culminating in their engagement during the show's 59th anniversary episode.

In an interview with Michael Fairman TV on November 10, 2024, Little said the following about his character:

“I’m just so grateful to play a gay character on TV. It’s something that as a kid growing up in a town of 300 people from Nebraska I never saw.”

Andrew Donovan has been played by Colton Little on Days of Our Lives since 2022

Colton Little, who was born on July 30, 1989, in Nebraska, is an American actor, director, and writer. His career started off with a five-year stint at Disney Entertainment, where he did live shows and improv in the U.S. and Japan.

After relocating to Los Angeles, He pursued acting lessons with coaches Gregory Berger-Sobeck and Annie Grindlay. This resulted in television show appearances in General Hospital, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and NCIS: Origins.

Little became known for his role as Andrew Donovan on Days of Our Lives, which he started playing in 2022. His character is a gay ISA agent. In a November 10, 2024, interview with Michael Fairman TV, he expressed gratitude for playing a multifaceted character, stating:

“I was terrified to be myself for so long. And then, finally, when I sort of embraced who I was, this opportunity to play Andrew came along, and to play a multifaceted gay character as well, a spy, it is is the coolest thing.”

Beyond acting, Little has written, directed, and produced the short film Phases, exploring themes of self-acceptance.

Who is Andrew Donovan on Days of Our Lives?

Andrew Donovan was born to super-spies Shane Donovan and Kimberly Brady in the Days of Our Lives universe in 1986. Andrew was immediately caught in chaos when he was kidnapped by Shane’s vengeful ex-wife, Emma Donovan, and adopted under the name Teddy Stewart.

He was eventually found and reunited with his parents, but their relationship was complicated. Shane and Kimberly's rocky romance led to their separation, and Kimberly left Salem with Andrew and his younger sister, Theresa.

Though Andrew spent much of his life off-screen, he was mentioned in family moments. He returned as an adult in 2012 during a storyline involving a series of explosions and sabotage. His most prominent return came in 2022, portrayed by Colton Little.

Andrew was now an ISA agent just like his father and was instrumental in rescuing Steve Johnson and John Black from captivity under Megan Hathaway’s control. His return introduced a modern, layered dimension to the character, including a romance with Paul Narita.

Their relationship marked a milestone for the series in LGBTQ+ representation. The couple’s engagement during the show’s 59th anniversary episode symbolized Andrew’s growth and hinted at more screen time in the future.

In the interview with Michael Fairman TV, Little commented on the character's storylines,

“I’m grateful that he (Andrew) gets a love story. His parents had enough tumultuous situations in the past. So, I hope that’s in him and Paul’s future in some way to kind of keep things interesting, but we’ll see. We’ll see if the wedding even happens.”

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

