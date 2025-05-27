Who played Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Paul Narita was a notable character on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives, first introduced in 2014. As a professional baseball player with a complex personal life, Paul added depth and diversity to the show’s narrative.

His storyline involved themes around identity, family, and romance, particularly his relationships with Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis. The character was portrayed by actor Christopher Sean. Paul’s presence marked an important step in increasing LGBTQ+ and Asian American representation in daytime television.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on July 18, 2024, Sean shared his experience of working on the show,

“To continue to be part of such an ongoing legacy is one of the coolest merits I can receive in Hollywood. And, honestly, it’s always so much fun to be back on that set. It really does feel like I’m stepping back into my safe zone. I feel like it’s home, and it’s always lovely to come back home.”

Christopher Sean played Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives

Christopher Sean has portrayed Paul Narita on Days of Our Lives since his debut in 2014. Born on October 25, 1985, in Oak Harbor, Washington, Sean is of Japanese, Irish, Spanish, and German descent. His multicultural background and upbringing in a military family influenced his comfort in front of the camera and his pursuit of acting.

Sean's portrayal of Paul Narita, a gay Japanese-American baseball player, brought significant representation to daytime television. He left Days of Our Lives in 2018 to explore other opportunities, but made recurring appearances.

Sean voiced characters such as Kazuda Xiono in Star Wars Resistance and Dick Grayson/Nightwing in the video game Gotham Knights. He also appeared in the Netflix series You and voiced the lead in the animated film Ultraman: Rising.

In the interview with Soap Opera Digest on July 18, 2024, Sean reflected on his current career,

“I’ve been doing a lot, actually. My movie, Ultraman: Rising, hit number two worldwide on Netflix. I’m also in the midst of self-publishing a kid’s book. I’m working on another television series with Amazon, but I can’t say what it is yet. And I’ve been doing a lot of panels and conventions and interviews.”

Paul Narita's major storylines on Days of Our Lives

Paul Narita was introduced to Days of Our Lives as a famous baseball player undergoing shoulder surgery in Salem. He initially entered the scene under an alias. Paul flirted with several women before a surprising reunion with his ex-boyfriend, Sonny Kiriakis, reignited unresolved feelings.

Paul, still in the closet, struggled with coming out, especially when assigned to an interview with journalist Will Horton, Sonny’s husband. The two grew close, leading to an affair that complicated all their lives. Eventually, Paul publicly came out and revealed his relationship with Sonny to his family.

He received support from his mother and grandfather. Later, Paul discovered that John Black was his father, deepening his ties to Salem. He pursued a new career as a private investigator and became involved in kidnappings, toxins, and attempted murders.

Paul was briefly engaged to Sonny but found himself in a love triangle with Sonny and Will, who returned from the dead with amnesia. Paul eventually began dating Will, but their relationship ended after Will regained his memories and rekindled feelings for Sonny.

In Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Paul reconnected with his father and developed feelings for ISA agent Andrew Donovan. After working together on dangerous missions, Paul and Andrew fell in love. Following Andrew’s rescue from Dimitri, the couple decided to give their relationship a real chance. Their story concluded with Paul proposing to Andrew, who accepted.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on May 2, 2018, Sean shared his feelings about playing the character,

"For me, being Asian-American, telling a gay story, coming out on television, all of this is very groundbreaking in my eyes. I’ve never seen an Asian-American play a gay character on television, especially in daytime. I really love what they did and I’m just very happy and proud to be a representative as an Asian-American actor."

