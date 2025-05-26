Days of Our Lives recap (May 26, 2025): John Black battles for his life while family tensions explode at the Kiriakis mansion

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on May 26, 2025, John Black fought for survival, and Marlena hoped and prayed he would get better. At the Kiriakis mansion, Maggie and Xander argued about family and past betrayals. Philip’s troubles continued to affect many people in Salem.
Sarah struggled with her secrets, trying to protect those she cared about. The hospital was filled with worry as friends and family stayed close to John and Philip. Meanwhile, some characters made risky choices that could cause more problems. This episode showed both family fights and moments of hope. From prayers to heated arguments, it set up big changes coming to Salem.
Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, May 26, 2025
Marlena’s vigil at John’s hospital bed
The Days of Our Lives episode started with Marlena sitting beside John Black, hoping he would get better even though he was very sick. She begged him not to give up. Steve came and reminded everyone how strong John was, showing flashbacks of John’s many close calls and escapes.
John’s health got worse, and he flatlined. Kayla quickly brought him back. The doctors worked hard, but everyone was very worried. Marlena prayed and remembered how much John meant to Salem.
Xander and Maggie’s heated confrontation
At the Kiriakis mansion on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Maggie had a big argument about recent betrayals. Maggie said Victor would never have let Xander own part of the mansion after what he did to Philip. Xander said he didn’t want to fight for the house but wanted to be part of his daughter Victoria’s life.
Maggie said she would support Sarah’s choice about Victoria and warned Xander she would keep him under control. She accused him of fooling her and Sarah. Xander said he didn’t know about the forged letter about Philip. In the end, Maggie kicked Xander out and told him he wasn’t welcome.
Hospital drama
At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Sarah and Kayla shared a quiet moment, bonding over the hard times their loved ones were facing. Later, Brady asked Sarah about Philip’s condition, but she didn’t want to say much yet.
Things got tense when Xander came to see Philip. Sarah warned him to leave and said she would call security if he stayed. She told him about John’s crisis and blamed him for some of the problems. Xander said if they had talked more, things might have been different, making their conflict worse.
Marlena’s prayer and Belle’s support
In a chapel, Marlena prayed for a miracle to save John. She thought about all the hard times they had survived together, showing how much John meant to her.
Belle joined Marlena and reminded her that she had John’s medical proxy. Belle said John wanted to keep fighting, giving Marlena hope. Marlena felt stronger knowing John’s fighting spirit was still there.
Paul and Brady’s wedding plans
Paul talked to Brady about feeling sorry for lost time with John but was glad to have him now. Brady shared happy news about his wedding to Andrew, bringing some hope during the tough times. Xander and Belle argued about secrets and lies, showing how trust was broken. Meanwhile, Steve and Kayla found a brief moment to support each other.
