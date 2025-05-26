What happened to Christie Clark’s character on Days of Our Lives? Fate explored

Christie Clark will be reprising her role of Carrie Brady on Days of Our Lives on May 28, 2025. Her return is timely with a twist: the goodbye to John Black, played by the late Drake Hogestyn. Fans who have been along for the ride with Carrie since the 1980s will see her return to Salem to bid farewell to the man who has been more like a father to her for so many years.

Clark’s appearance follows the passing of actor Drake Hogestyn, who portrayed John Black for nearly four decades. Hogestyn died of pancreatic cancer on September 28, 2024, at the age of 70.

His death prompted the show's writers and producers to craft an emotional send-off for both the character and the actor. Carrie’s return underscores the legacy of John Black’s character and the relationships he built in Days of Our Lives.

Carrie Brady: A legacy character returns in Days of Our Lives

Christie Clark initially came to Days of Our Lives in 1986 as young Carrie Brady, the child of Roman Brady (Wayne Northrop) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley).

At the time, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) was thought to be Roman and thus Carrie's assumed father.

Even after the actual Roman came back in 1991, John continued to be a stabilizing force and nurturing figure in Carrie's life, strengthening his relationship with her when he became involved with her stepmother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Throughout the years, Clark portrayed Carrie off and on from 1986 to 2019, showing up in principal storylines that featured both family drama and romantic involvement.

Her character has been a staple of the Brady family saga, so a return to play John's goodbye is especially meaningful for long-time fans.

John Black's last storyline

The remaining episodes show John Black's last days surrounded by friends and relatives. A clip posted on the Days of Our Lives YouTube site features emotional moments in a hospital room with loved ones by his side.

Characters such as Marlena, Brady (Eric Martsolf), Paul (Christopher Sean), Belle (Martha Madison), Eric (Greg Vaughan), Will (Chandler Massey), and Carrie are all shown bidding him goodbye.

Marlena's voiceover says, "Family is who sets it in your heart.". Who makes you live, who makes it worth it" Another scene features Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) praying for a miracle, and Marlena is on the bed next to John, whispering, "Don't leave us."

These scenes conclude the storyline of John Black after 38 years on the show.

Paying tribute to Drake Hogestyn

Drake Hogestyn portrayed John Black from 1986 through his last episode on September 9, 2024, because of the show's head of episodes' taping schedule. During his time on the show, he had guest-starred in over 4,200 of them.

Executive Producer Ken Corday explained the decision to write out John’s character, telling Soap Opera Digest:

“I made the choice to, ‘Okay, let’s tell the story.’ He hadn’t been on [the show] in nine months. We needed a reason [for John’s absence].”

The show’s writers stated they initially hoped Hogestyn might return, but eventually realized they needed to create a conclusion that honored both the actor and the character’s legacy.

What's next for Carrie in Days of Our Lives?

To date, Christie Clark's stint back seems to be contained within the goodbye story for John Black. Peacock or the production team has not announced her ongoing involvement beyond May 28's show.

Regardless, her return adds to the emotional impact of this story and provides closure for one of the show's most significant character partnerships.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

