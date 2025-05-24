What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 26, 2025)?

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on Friday, May 23, 2025, Marlena arrived at the hospital, worried about John. She waited anxiously while John and Steve ventured out on a dangerous mission to get Versavix, the drug that could save Bo's life.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bo's family gathered by his bedside. Hope, Julie, and Ciara recalled past memories and feared losing him. It was revealed that John nearly died in a meth lab explosion but managed to escape with the drug. While he fought for his life, Bo's treatment began.

The upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives will air on Monday, May 26, 2025. In this episode, Steve attempts to comfort everyone after what happened to John. He calls John a hero, but everyone is worried, as they could lose him at any moment.

Ad

Trending

In the meantime, Sarah and Xander engage in a heated argument, hurling accusations at each other. Xander corners Sarah for lying to him about Philip, while she blames him for beating up Philip. As tensions escalate, Sarah throws Xander out of the house.

Ad

Spoiler Alert: What to expect from the May 26, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives?

Steve tries to comfort everyone after what happened to John

The spoilers for the May 26, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives reveal that Steve attempts to comfort the family, especially after what happened to John. He calls John a hero, as he was caught in an explosion while trying to recover the serum that might save Bo.

Ad

However, everyone appears to be sad, knowing they could lose him at any moment. Viewers are still mourning the loss of the late actor Drake Hogestyn, who passed away on September 28, 2024. With John dying on the Peacock soap opera, the characters are now facing the same grief viewers have been experiencing.

Sarah and Xander engage in a heated argument

Ad

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Sarah and Xander are expected to engage in a tense confrontation, throwing accusations at each other. Xander lashes out at Sarah for lying to him about Philip, while Sarah accuses Xander of beating up Philip and calls out his questionable actions.

It is revealed that both of them are correct, but things take a shocking twist when Sarah throws Xander out of the house that once belonged to his father.

Ad

As the episode progresses, Xander meets Maggie, who has a lot to say to him. Fans are eager to find out whether Xander's conversation would be of any good, especially since she was married to Victor Kiriakis. Additionally, Xander has no clue about the number of crimes that her husband has committed.

Bo experiences a miracle

The spoilers hint that Bo Brady will experience a miracle and embark on a new journey in Salem. However, it will mark the end for John Black, who dies while retrieving the drug that could save Bo's life.

Ad

Marlena will finally receive the news about John’s injuries, and it does not look like he will survive. John's character passing away as Bo’s hero seems like the perfect tribute to the actor who played him.

Although Bo was on the verge of death during the previous week (May 19 to 23, 2025), he will end up surviving due to John's heroic act. It is expected that Bo will ultimately wake up during the next week (May 26 to 30, 2025).

Ad

Philip wakes up from his injuries

Ad

Later, in Days of Our Lives, Philip will finally wake up from his injuries at the hands of his brother, Xander. It is clear that Xander crossed a line by beating up Philip, an act that could cost him his marriage to Sarah and his freedom.

When Philip regains consciousness, he will likely find himself in a tough spot, facing several problems. After recovering from his near-death experience, he will start wondering whether he should press charges against Xander.

Ad

The spoilers suggest that once Philip comes to his senses, he may end up doing the right thing. It is expected that he will refrain from telling the Salem police that Xander was the primary reason why he landed in the hospital fighting for his life.

However, the spoilers remain uncertain whether his brother will appreciate the gesture or if more unwarranted drama is set to spark between Xander and Philip.

Ad

Also Read: What role did Tara Reid play on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More