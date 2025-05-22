Why are there rumors about Xander leaving Days of Our Lives? Explained 

Days of Our Lives fans are abuzz with rumors concerning Xander Kiriakis' future after a dramatic turn of events on recent shows. The most recent dramatic twist had viewers wondering not only about Xander's ethics but also his position within Salem—and the program.

Ad

Gossip that Xander could be leaving the soap opera has circulated rapidly. But what is spurring this gossip, and is there truth to it? Here's an in-depth look at why the rumors about Xander leaving Days of Our Lives have resurfaced.

Days of Our Lives: Xander's Vicious assault on Philip

Ad

Trending

The trigger for this spate of rumors was Wednesday's explosive episode when Xander brutally attacked his brother, Philip. What unfolded was not just a typical soap opera confrontation but an act of cold-blooded rage that crossed many viewers’ lines. Xander’s attack was brutal and raw, a far cry from the more complex or morally gray conflicts we’ve seen from him before.

This wasn’t a misunderstanding or a moment of weakness—it was a harsh, violent act that shocked both the characters and the audience alike. Aside from the physical brutality, the emotional damage was extreme. Philip's wife, Sarah, and Xander's long-time girlfriend were appalled by the brutal reality of the situation as the attending physician for Philip. Her response was swift and merciless.

Ad

Angry and heartbroken, Sarah banished Xander from the home, which many feel is possibly the final straw in their volatile relationship. Considering Sarah's past pattern of consistently turning her back on Xander at times of deception or betrayal, this one hurts all the more.

From redeemed to ruthless: A character regression?

What's most troubling to fans is the change in Xander's characterization. For years, audiences had followed Xander from being a cold mercenary to a more redeeming, multi-dimensional character. He was flawed but had become a more mature, emotionally intelligent character—someone many had grown to support. Wednesday's episode offered a jarring regression, though. The Xander we saw was barely recognizable: sneering, remorseless, and driven by an icy anger from his villainous origins.

Ad

What does this mean for Xander's future on Days of Our Lives?

Ad

The assault on Philip poses major questions about Xander's future. Legally, if Philip doesn't pursue charges, given that he might survive, the consequences for Xander might be minimal. Socially and emotionally, however, Xander is alone. Sarah has definitively shut him out, and even Maggie, who was a loyal defender, appears repulsed. His connections to the citizens of Salem, his wealth, and the Kiriakis family are all that are left.

From a narrative point of view, this broken place might open the door to either a redemption story or a departure. The speculation surrounding Xander's departure might be due to the following reasons: the character's then-negative popularity, the potential that actor Paul Telfer is looking for new projects, or merely a creative decision to mix up the cast rhythm.

Ad

Soap operas tend to write out characters who get too controversial or whose storylines come to a natural point of ending, only to reintroduce them later with new arcs. For the time being, the Xander exit rumors speak to the confusion surrounding the character's path. Will he mend fences and work on relationships? Or is the endgame in sight for Xander Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives?

Only time will reveal, but this much is certain: this chapter has ignited fierce feelings and arguments among the fan base, a testament to the fact that Xander is still one of Salem's most intriguing—and unpredictable—characters.

Ad

Ultimately, the gossip surrounding Xander's Days of Our Lives departure stems from the coincidence of his surprising act of violence, his abrupt regression in character, and the resulting narrative repercussions. Whether the gossip is fact or merely speculation based on the emotional response of fans, it highlights just how central and explosive Xander's storyline has become.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More