Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 23 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Distressing events mark the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives after Bo's cure is stolen and lost. While Xander's happy family is broken, his half-brother is fighting for life at the hospital. Meanwhile, Arianna is home but holds secrets that may shock many, including her mother.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives have seen the breaking and mending of many relationships. For one, Johnny and Chanel broke up when the former refused to adopt Sophia's baby. However, after days of pain and heartbreak, they reunited and moved on. Elsewhere, Xander beat up Philip, leaving him in a medical crisis. This brought him to the brink of a breakup as Sarah asked him to leave.

Another heartbreak came to EJ when his son refused to forgive his past actions. While Johnny cut ties with his father, EJ promised to give up his life for his son. Heartbreak came to the Brady family as well, as Bo's health took a turn for the worse, while Shawn could not locate the stolen sepsis drug.

On the happy arcs, Marlena learnt about John's whereabouts, while Arianna came to visit Gabi. Moreover, Chad and Cat have a date coming up, gifted to them by EJ. Meanwhile, Salem residents navigate complex relationship dynamics on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Arianna's homecoming brings mysteries

Arianna, Gabi's daughter with Will Horton, arrived home to visit her mother for the summer on May 20, 2025. As the episode showed, she walked into another argument between Gabi and her cousin Javi. While Gabi fired her cousin, Ari insisted that her mother apologize to Javi.

The soap's spoilers suggest Ari's return may not spell all pleasure for Gabi. While she will be caught by her mother getting too close to Doug III, Ari will also display some financial issues. On one hand, Gabi will wonder about Ari's past connection with Doug III, while on the other, she will worry about her daughter's monetary trouble.

Arianna's asking for money may be connected to some past problem which she escaped from by coming to Salem. On the other hand, Ari may need the money to give to Doug for Julie's necklace.

Her closeness with Doug will also upset Holly, as Doug never told the latter about any past romance. There are hints of an upcoming friction between the two. Meanwhile, whether Gabi uncovers the truth about her daughter remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Cat reconsiders her position

Recently, Cat and Chad bonded while working on the hospital's fundraiser. While their rapport led to mild flirting, Cat started to hope for more. When EJ DiMera gifted his date with Cat, to his brother Chad, she was delighted. However, Stephanie warned Cat against hoping for commitment from Chad, since the latter may not move on from Abigail anytime soon.

This has left Cat Greene doubtful about her prospects in a relationship with Chad. The upcoming weeks will see her more restrained in Chad's presence, leaving the latter baffled.

While Cat will be trying to protect her heart against pain, this may give mixed signals to Chad, who was slowly coming out of his loss and agony. As such, Chad may wonder whether his actions have caused Cat to draw herself away. In response, he may give her space, increasing the distance between them.

Days of Our Lives: Bo yo-yos between life and death

Shawn and Steve failed to steal the sepsis drug that can cure Bo. However, their investigations led them to Kevin Lambert, who stole the whole batch. After they interrogated Kevin, he revealed that the box was with his missing roommate. Desperate searches failed to locate the thief and the box of Versavix.

As such, Bo seems to have fewer chances of receiving the cure. Since it is Hope and Bo's 40th wedding anniversary, Hope will reminisce about their times together and will try to remind the comatose Bo about the same. Ciara Brady will be beside her mother as Hope prepares to bid farewell to her husband.

However, Shawn and Steve will not give up on their efforts, since the soap's spoilers hint at Bo Brady eventually opening his eyes. His condition is slated to improve after some worrisome episodes. Whether Versavix finally saves his life or John's organ donation helps remains to be seen.

Another significant Days of Our Lives story arc involves Philip's hospitalization for serious injuries, and Xander and Sarah's breakup. While Sarah's lying is exposed, leaving Xander upset, the former is dismayed by her husband's criminal behavior. Moreover, unsettling news about John is awaited on the soap.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to know Bo and Philip's conditions, while Arianna's mysteries are revealed on Days of Our Lives.

