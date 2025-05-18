Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 19 to May 23, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives, which aired in November 1965 and was created by Ted and Betty Corday, is set in the fictional Salem City and delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals. Days of Our Lives focuses on the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Salem. Xander Kiriakis will have a huge confrontation and fight with Philip Kiriakis, Arianna and Gabi Hernandez will spend some time together and celebrate Arianna's birthday, while Bo Brady's health will deteriorate rapidly.

3 major developments to expect from Days Of Our Lives from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025

1) Xander Kiriakis has a huge fight with Philip Kiriakis

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, Xander Kiriakis will have a huge confrontation with Philip Kiriakis after he derails some big plans. Spoilers reveal that Philip will hamper Xander's plans of buying the Salem University Hospital, and also, the Versavix vials could get destroyed if Kevin Lambert isn't careful during his mission.

Spoilers reveal that Xander Kiriakis will beat up his brother badly in a hotel room suite and kick him so badly that he falls to the ground. Meanwhile, Sarah Horton Kiriakis will interrogate Xander Kiriakis, and while Philip will have to get hospitalized for his injuries, she will worry about whether Xander had a part to play in hurting Philip or not.

2) Arianna and Gabi Hernandez celebrate together and spend quality time with each other

Recently, on the soap opera, Arianna excitedly called Gabi Hernandez to inform her of her plans to take flight and come down to Salem. However, Arianna had asked Gabi for some money to be able to pay for the flight, which had left Gabi confused regarding why Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis had not paid for her travels.

Spoilers reveal that Arianna might get in trouble with her parents, and the reason why she asked Gabi for the money will be revealed in the coming episodes of the show. However, Gabi will be excited and looking forward to spending time with Arianna in Salem, and also being able to celebrate her birthday.

3) Bo Brady's health will deteriorate in Salem University Hospital

In the coming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, Bo Brady, who had been in a comatose state for a very long time at the hospital, will be given his last rites. Bo's sepsis will spread throughout his body slowly, and his daughter Ciara will be shown holding his hand and telling him that she wishes they had a different way to be able to help him.

Spoilers reveal that Hope will sit beside him and wish him a happy anniversary, and she will reflect and look back on the last forty years that they have shared together. Hope will have many flashbacks of the good times that they had spent with each other in the past.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More